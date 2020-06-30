Rent Calculator
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 11397 Legacy Canyon Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
11397 Legacy Canyon Pl
Last updated October 15 2019 at 9:20 AM
1 of 23
11397 Legacy Canyon Pl
11397 Legacy Canyon Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
11397 Legacy Canyon Place, San Diego, CA 92131
Scripps Ranch
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11397 Legacy Canyon Pl have any available units?
11397 Legacy Canyon Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11397 Legacy Canyon Pl have?
Some of 11397 Legacy Canyon Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11397 Legacy Canyon Pl currently offering any rent specials?
11397 Legacy Canyon Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11397 Legacy Canyon Pl pet-friendly?
No, 11397 Legacy Canyon Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 11397 Legacy Canyon Pl offer parking?
Yes, 11397 Legacy Canyon Pl offers parking.
Does 11397 Legacy Canyon Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11397 Legacy Canyon Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11397 Legacy Canyon Pl have a pool?
No, 11397 Legacy Canyon Pl does not have a pool.
Does 11397 Legacy Canyon Pl have accessible units?
No, 11397 Legacy Canyon Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 11397 Legacy Canyon Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11397 Legacy Canyon Pl has units with dishwashers.
