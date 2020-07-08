11387 Turtleback Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

This is a Home with timeless elegance, Gorgeous 4Bdm 2Ba One Story House in the San Diego Area available and ready for you & your family to move in!.1,600 square foot that sits on a 10,367 square foot lot and has such cozy features. This home comes with Central Air Conditioning, Premium Counter Tops, a Beautiful Kitchen Island, 1 Large Master Bdm and 3 other great size regular Bdm, Large Size Washer/Dryer and a 2 Car GARAGE. The Beautiful Covered Patio is just perfect for San Diego's breezy nights you can enjoy it with your friends and family.Turtleback Ln comes with many Community Features, the High Country West Club has a pool, Jacuzzi, BBQ areas, sports courts, and a playground. This Home is located in one of San Diego's most desirable neighborhoods only mins to Hwy15, only mins to schools, shopping centers and Restaurants. The owner pays for Landscaping. Pets are allowed up to 80 pounds!. This Home needs to be seen to be appreciated so give us a call!



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,995, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,995, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.