Last updated February 13 2020 at 9:33 PM

11387 Turtleback Lane

11387 Turtleback Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11387 Turtleback Lane, San Diego, CA 92127
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This is a Home with timeless elegance, Gorgeous 4Bdm 2Ba One Story House in the San Diego Area available and ready for you & your family to move in!.1,600 square foot that sits on a 10,367 square foot lot and has such cozy features. This home comes with Central Air Conditioning, Premium Counter Tops, a Beautiful Kitchen Island, 1 Large Master Bdm and 3 other great size regular Bdm, Large Size Washer/Dryer and a 2 Car GARAGE. The Beautiful Covered Patio is just perfect for San Diego's breezy nights you can enjoy it with your friends and family.Turtleback Ln comes with many Community Features, the High Country West Club has a pool, Jacuzzi, BBQ areas, sports courts, and a playground. This Home is located in one of San Diego's most desirable neighborhoods only mins to Hwy15, only mins to schools, shopping centers and Restaurants. The owner pays for Landscaping. Pets are allowed up to 80 pounds!. This Home needs to be seen to be appreciated so give us a call!

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,995, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,995, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11387 Turtleback Lane have any available units?
11387 Turtleback Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11387 Turtleback Lane have?
Some of 11387 Turtleback Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11387 Turtleback Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11387 Turtleback Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11387 Turtleback Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11387 Turtleback Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11387 Turtleback Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11387 Turtleback Lane offers parking.
Does 11387 Turtleback Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11387 Turtleback Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11387 Turtleback Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11387 Turtleback Lane has a pool.
Does 11387 Turtleback Lane have accessible units?
No, 11387 Turtleback Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11387 Turtleback Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11387 Turtleback Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

