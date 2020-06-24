All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 25 2019 at 5:53 PM

11374 Kelowna Road

11374 Kelowna Road · No Longer Available
Location

11374 Kelowna Road, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
This three bedroom, 2 bathroom single family house has a pool, spa and water feature in rear yard with separate patio room for entertaining. Has a two car garage and has extra off street paved parking. Open family room and kitchen floor plan.

Apply today, this property will not last long. Applicants will be subject to a credit and criminal check for qualification purposes. Sorry No Section 8. Please call our office, Rancho Mesa Properties, for any questions or to set up a showing time. 858-576-2176

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,595, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,600, Available 5/2/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11374 Kelowna Road have any available units?
11374 Kelowna Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11374 Kelowna Road have?
Some of 11374 Kelowna Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11374 Kelowna Road currently offering any rent specials?
11374 Kelowna Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11374 Kelowna Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 11374 Kelowna Road is pet friendly.
Does 11374 Kelowna Road offer parking?
Yes, 11374 Kelowna Road offers parking.
Does 11374 Kelowna Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11374 Kelowna Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11374 Kelowna Road have a pool?
Yes, 11374 Kelowna Road has a pool.
Does 11374 Kelowna Road have accessible units?
No, 11374 Kelowna Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11374 Kelowna Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 11374 Kelowna Road does not have units with dishwashers.
