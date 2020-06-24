11374 Kelowna Road

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool hot tub

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

This three bedroom, 2 bathroom single family house has a pool, spa and water feature in rear yard with separate patio room for entertaining. Has a two car garage and has extra off street paved parking. Open family room and kitchen floor plan.



Apply today, this property will not last long. Applicants will be subject to a credit and criminal check for qualification purposes. Sorry No Section 8. Please call our office, Rancho Mesa Properties, for any questions or to set up a showing time. 858-576-2176



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,595, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,600, Available 5/2/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.