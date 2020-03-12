All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1136 Sutter Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1136 Sutter Street
Last updated April 6 2019 at 4:46 AM

1136 Sutter Street

1136 Sutter Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1136 Sutter Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
Beautiful, spacious and very well maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family house with absolutely no shared walls! This rarely available California cottage craftsman house is a real charmer with lots of amazing characteristics and even a view off the front deck. House features enclosed front patio, bedrooms on opposite sides of house, gas stove, hardwood floors throughout except for 1 bedroom. Long 4 car tandem driveway leads to a 1 car detached garage with washer and dryer in garage with plenty of storage space. This home is located in a very walkable neighborhood, within minutes of the Mission Hills Business District. Walk to coffee houses, restaurants, shops, grocery stores and more. Central location minutes away from Balboa Park, Little Italy, Hillcrest and Old Town. Downtown San Diego, hospitals, airport, transportation are all nearby. 1 year lease minimum, Tenant pays all utilities, gardener included. Security deposit is same as first month rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1136 Sutter Street have any available units?
1136 Sutter Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1136 Sutter Street have?
Some of 1136 Sutter Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1136 Sutter Street currently offering any rent specials?
1136 Sutter Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1136 Sutter Street pet-friendly?
No, 1136 Sutter Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1136 Sutter Street offer parking?
Yes, 1136 Sutter Street offers parking.
Does 1136 Sutter Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1136 Sutter Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1136 Sutter Street have a pool?
No, 1136 Sutter Street does not have a pool.
Does 1136 Sutter Street have accessible units?
No, 1136 Sutter Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1136 Sutter Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1136 Sutter Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Summit at Point Loma
3950 Leland St
San Diego, CA 92106
Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin
San Diego, CA 92130
Strata
969 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Current
1551 Union St
San Diego, CA 92101
Valentina by Alta
1919 Pacific Highway
San Diego, CA 92101
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave
San Diego, CA 92115
Cleveland House
4201 Cleveland Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Mission Pacific
4454 44th St
San Diego, CA 92115

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University