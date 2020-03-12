1136 Sutter Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities garage

Beautiful, spacious and very well maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family house with absolutely no shared walls! This rarely available California cottage craftsman house is a real charmer with lots of amazing characteristics and even a view off the front deck. House features enclosed front patio, bedrooms on opposite sides of house, gas stove, hardwood floors throughout except for 1 bedroom. Long 4 car tandem driveway leads to a 1 car detached garage with washer and dryer in garage with plenty of storage space. This home is located in a very walkable neighborhood, within minutes of the Mission Hills Business District. Walk to coffee houses, restaurants, shops, grocery stores and more. Central location minutes away from Balboa Park, Little Italy, Hillcrest and Old Town. Downtown San Diego, hospitals, airport, transportation are all nearby. 1 year lease minimum, Tenant pays all utilities, gardener included. Security deposit is same as first month rent