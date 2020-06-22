All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:12 AM

11337 E San Raphael Driveway

11337 East San Raphael · (858) 357-7713
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11337 East San Raphael, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2372 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Highly desirable San Raphael community in Torrey Hills; Spacious Master Bedroom and Bathroom with two walk-in closets. Jack-and-Jill style bedrooms have their own vanities and shared bathroom. Brand new AC and furnace. Leased solar keep tenant's electric bill low; Community heated pool & spa; Private backyard & patio area; Hardwood floor, Corian counter-tops, custom paint, elegant draperies; 2 car-garage with lots of storage spaces. Close to schools, Gourmet restaurants, groceries, and ocean.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11337 E San Raphael Driveway have any available units?
11337 E San Raphael Driveway has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11337 E San Raphael Driveway have?
Some of 11337 E San Raphael Driveway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11337 E San Raphael Driveway currently offering any rent specials?
11337 E San Raphael Driveway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11337 E San Raphael Driveway pet-friendly?
No, 11337 E San Raphael Driveway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11337 E San Raphael Driveway offer parking?
Yes, 11337 E San Raphael Driveway does offer parking.
Does 11337 E San Raphael Driveway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11337 E San Raphael Driveway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11337 E San Raphael Driveway have a pool?
Yes, 11337 E San Raphael Driveway has a pool.
Does 11337 E San Raphael Driveway have accessible units?
No, 11337 E San Raphael Driveway does not have accessible units.
Does 11337 E San Raphael Driveway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11337 E San Raphael Driveway has units with dishwashers.
