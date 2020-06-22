11337 E San Raphael Driveway

Amenities
Highly desirable San Raphael community in Torrey Hills; Spacious Master Bedroom and Bathroom with two walk-in closets. Jack-and-Jill style bedrooms have their own vanities and shared bathroom. Brand new AC and furnace. Leased solar keep tenant's electric bill low; Community heated pool & spa; Private backyard & patio area; Hardwood floor, Corian counter-tops, custom paint, elegant draperies; 2 car-garage with lots of storage spaces. Close to schools, Gourmet restaurants, groceries, and ocean.