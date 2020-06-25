All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 24 2019 at 10:21 PM

11335 Affinity Ct

11335 Affinity Court · No Longer Available
Location

11335 Affinity Court, San Diego, CA 92131
Miramar Ranch North

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11335 Affinity Ct have any available units?
11335 Affinity Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11335 Affinity Ct have?
Some of 11335 Affinity Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11335 Affinity Ct currently offering any rent specials?
11335 Affinity Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11335 Affinity Ct pet-friendly?
No, 11335 Affinity Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11335 Affinity Ct offer parking?
No, 11335 Affinity Ct does not offer parking.
Does 11335 Affinity Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11335 Affinity Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11335 Affinity Ct have a pool?
Yes, 11335 Affinity Ct has a pool.
Does 11335 Affinity Ct have accessible units?
No, 11335 Affinity Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 11335 Affinity Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11335 Affinity Ct has units with dishwashers.
