Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
11326 Trillium Way
Last updated October 10 2019 at 10:46 AM

11326 Trillium Way

11326 Trillium Way · No Longer Available
Location

11326 Trillium Way, San Diego, CA 92131
Miramar Ranch North

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Scripps Ranch - 4 Bedroom House in Scripps Ranch - Elevated Lot with View - - Two Story House on Elevated Lot
- One Bed & Bath Downstairs
- 3 Car Garage
- Elevated Lot with View
- Granite Counters
- Wood Floors

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE5101351)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11326 Trillium Way have any available units?
11326 Trillium Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 11326 Trillium Way currently offering any rent specials?
11326 Trillium Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11326 Trillium Way pet-friendly?
No, 11326 Trillium Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11326 Trillium Way offer parking?
Yes, 11326 Trillium Way offers parking.
Does 11326 Trillium Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11326 Trillium Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11326 Trillium Way have a pool?
No, 11326 Trillium Way does not have a pool.
Does 11326 Trillium Way have accessible units?
No, 11326 Trillium Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11326 Trillium Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 11326 Trillium Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11326 Trillium Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 11326 Trillium Way does not have units with air conditioning.
