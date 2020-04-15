All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

11320 Camino Playa Cancun #3

11320 Camino Playa Cancun · (858) 748-2103 ext. 302
Location

11320 Camino Playa Cancun, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11320 Camino Playa Cancun #3 - 212402K · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1226 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
LARGE 2BDRM/2BATH CONDO IN TIERRASANTA - Luxury 2BD 2BA 1226 sq. ft. Condo located in Tierrasanta, new refrigerator and dishwasher, fireplace located in the living room with vaulted ceilings, master bath has garden style bathtub, walk-in closets, 1car garage with washer/dryer hookups and a private patio, community offers pool and jacuzzi. Easy access to the 52 and easy commute to 1-15, MCAS Miramar. Small pets ok with approval and additional pet deposit. Trash included, tenants pay all other utilities.
Community offers pool, spa and community clubhouse.
Call today to schedule your viewing, Pacific Rim Property Management is the only authorized agent for this property. 858-748-2103
BRE 01426440

(RLNE2549240)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11320 Camino Playa Cancun #3 have any available units?
11320 Camino Playa Cancun #3 has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11320 Camino Playa Cancun #3 have?
Some of 11320 Camino Playa Cancun #3's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11320 Camino Playa Cancun #3 currently offering any rent specials?
11320 Camino Playa Cancun #3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11320 Camino Playa Cancun #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11320 Camino Playa Cancun #3 is pet friendly.
Does 11320 Camino Playa Cancun #3 offer parking?
Yes, 11320 Camino Playa Cancun #3 does offer parking.
Does 11320 Camino Playa Cancun #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11320 Camino Playa Cancun #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11320 Camino Playa Cancun #3 have a pool?
Yes, 11320 Camino Playa Cancun #3 has a pool.
Does 11320 Camino Playa Cancun #3 have accessible units?
No, 11320 Camino Playa Cancun #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 11320 Camino Playa Cancun #3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11320 Camino Playa Cancun #3 has units with dishwashers.
