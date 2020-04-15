11320 Camino Playa Cancun #3

Amenities

LARGE 2BDRM/2BATH CONDO IN TIERRASANTA - Luxury 2BD 2BA 1226 sq. ft. Condo located in Tierrasanta, new refrigerator and dishwasher, fireplace located in the living room with vaulted ceilings, master bath has garden style bathtub, walk-in closets, 1car garage with washer/dryer hookups and a private patio, community offers pool and jacuzzi. Easy access to the 52 and easy commute to 1-15, MCAS Miramar. Small pets ok with approval and additional pet deposit. Trash included, tenants pay all other utilities.

Community offers pool, spa and community clubhouse.

Call today to schedule your viewing, Pacific Rim Property Management is the only authorized agent for this property. 858-748-2103

