11315 Provencal Pl
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:59 PM
11315 Provencal Pl
11315 Provencal Place
No Longer Available
Location
11315 Provencal Place, San Diego, CA 92128
Carmel Mountain
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11315 Provencal Pl have any available units?
11315 Provencal Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11315 Provencal Pl have?
Some of 11315 Provencal Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11315 Provencal Pl currently offering any rent specials?
11315 Provencal Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11315 Provencal Pl pet-friendly?
No, 11315 Provencal Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 11315 Provencal Pl offer parking?
No, 11315 Provencal Pl does not offer parking.
Does 11315 Provencal Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11315 Provencal Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11315 Provencal Pl have a pool?
Yes, 11315 Provencal Pl has a pool.
Does 11315 Provencal Pl have accessible units?
No, 11315 Provencal Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 11315 Provencal Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11315 Provencal Pl has units with dishwashers.
