11305 Avenida Del Gato
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11305 Avenida Del Gato

11305 Avenida Del Gato · No Longer Available
Location

11305 Avenida Del Gato, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
game room
4 Bedroom House in Mira Mesa Ready for Occupancy! - This 4 bedroom 2 bath house is available now! Located in central Mira Mesa, this property is close to schools, shopping and the freeways. Spacious rear sunroom added on to the house, can be used and a game room, study, or additional formal dining room. Come check it out!

Available now!

Call Chase Pacific at 858-357-5135 - Ryan@chasepacific.com

All applicants over 18 years of age are required to complete a tenant application along with $35 processing fee per applicant.

The owner requires tenant to maintain renter's insurance for their personal belongings and liability.

Chase Pacific is the only agent contracted to represent this property.
CA DRE #00576911

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. It is the duty (responsibility) of the tenant or tenants agent/representative to confirm the information herein.

(RLNE4676357)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11305 Avenida Del Gato have any available units?
11305 Avenida Del Gato doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 11305 Avenida Del Gato currently offering any rent specials?
11305 Avenida Del Gato is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11305 Avenida Del Gato pet-friendly?
No, 11305 Avenida Del Gato is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11305 Avenida Del Gato offer parking?
No, 11305 Avenida Del Gato does not offer parking.
Does 11305 Avenida Del Gato have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11305 Avenida Del Gato does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11305 Avenida Del Gato have a pool?
No, 11305 Avenida Del Gato does not have a pool.
Does 11305 Avenida Del Gato have accessible units?
No, 11305 Avenida Del Gato does not have accessible units.
Does 11305 Avenida Del Gato have units with dishwashers?
No, 11305 Avenida Del Gato does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11305 Avenida Del Gato have units with air conditioning?
No, 11305 Avenida Del Gato does not have units with air conditioning.
