All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1130 W Redwood St. - 1130.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1130 W Redwood St. - 1130
Last updated June 5 2019 at 2:13 AM

1130 W Redwood St. - 1130

1130 PO Box · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1130 PO Box, San Diego, CA 92140
Midway District

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**OPEN HOUSE: Monday May 6th 11-11:30am. COME SEE**

1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment with patio. Fantastic location with downtown harbor and canyon view. Water and garbage are included.

NO PETS.

6 month lease.

VIEWING DIRECTIONS: Please drive by the property and neighborhood before making appointment to view and please do not disturb the occupants. Interior shown by appointment only. Please call or email to schedule an appointment on Mon-Fri between 10 am - 4 pm.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:
http://www.timcassidy.com/tenant_application.html

HOW TO PUT A HOLD ON A PROPERTY:
If you are ready to apply and would like to be considered in 1st position for a property you must do the following:

1. Submit a completed application with proof of income (copies of recent pay stubs, cash aid or bank statements), and application fees.
2. Submit certified funds (money order or cashier's check) for the holding deposit equal to one month's rent.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,615, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,615, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1130 W Redwood St. - 1130 have any available units?
1130 W Redwood St. - 1130 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 1130 W Redwood St. - 1130 currently offering any rent specials?
1130 W Redwood St. - 1130 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1130 W Redwood St. - 1130 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1130 W Redwood St. - 1130 is pet friendly.
Does 1130 W Redwood St. - 1130 offer parking?
No, 1130 W Redwood St. - 1130 does not offer parking.
Does 1130 W Redwood St. - 1130 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1130 W Redwood St. - 1130 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1130 W Redwood St. - 1130 have a pool?
No, 1130 W Redwood St. - 1130 does not have a pool.
Does 1130 W Redwood St. - 1130 have accessible units?
No, 1130 W Redwood St. - 1130 does not have accessible units.
Does 1130 W Redwood St. - 1130 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1130 W Redwood St. - 1130 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1130 W Redwood St. - 1130 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1130 W Redwood St. - 1130 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Club River Run
10041 Rio San Diego Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril
San Diego, CA 92129
Mariner's Cove Apartments
4392 W Point Loma Blvd
San Diego, CA 92107
Hamilton Terrace
4149 Hamilton St
San Diego, CA 92104
BLVD North Park
2020 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92104
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave
San Diego, CA 92154
Windsong
4856 Del Monte Ave
San Diego, CA 92107
Villa Louisa
4833 Kansas St
San Diego, CA 92116

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University