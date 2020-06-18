11269 Caminito Rodar

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Beautiful home conveniently located in popular Tierra Mesa area of Sorrento mesa (near Sorrento Valley). You have to see this meticulously maintained throughout home in move in ready condition. Enjoy great canyon views with privacy. Home is light & bright & spacious floor plan. Amenities include: private gated courtyard entry, hardwood floors w/Berber Carpet, Skylight, cozy Fireplace in family room, downstairs bed and bathroom, modern appliances (fridge, range/oven, and washer/dryer). Includes Attached 2-car garage.



One bedroom is located downstairs with access to a bathroom.

Easy access to both I-5 and 805, easy 10-15 minute drive to Sorrento Valley, UTC/La Jolla, and Carmel Valley/Del Mar, and close to shopping centers. Highly desirable area, includes Community Pool/Jacuzzi, Clubhouse, key access to the canyon trails, as well as nearby park/playground and sports field.