Last updated March 29 2020 at 2:34 AM

11269 Caminito Rodar

11269 Caminito Rodar · (619) 277-4617
Location

11269 Caminito Rodar, San Diego, CA 92126
Sorrento Valley

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,195

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2169 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful home conveniently located in popular Tierra Mesa area of Sorrento mesa (near Sorrento Valley). You have to see this meticulously maintained throughout home in move in ready condition. Enjoy great canyon views with privacy. Home is light & bright & spacious floor plan. Amenities include: private gated courtyard entry, hardwood floors w/Berber Carpet, Skylight, cozy Fireplace in family room, downstairs bed and bathroom, modern appliances (fridge, range/oven, and washer/dryer). Includes Attached 2-car garage.

One bedroom is located downstairs with access to a bathroom.
Easy access to both I-5 and 805, easy 10-15 minute drive to Sorrento Valley, UTC/La Jolla, and Carmel Valley/Del Mar, and close to shopping centers. Highly desirable area, includes Community Pool/Jacuzzi, Clubhouse, key access to the canyon trails, as well as nearby park/playground and sports field.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11269 Caminito Rodar have any available units?
11269 Caminito Rodar has a unit available for $3,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11269 Caminito Rodar have?
Some of 11269 Caminito Rodar's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11269 Caminito Rodar currently offering any rent specials?
11269 Caminito Rodar isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11269 Caminito Rodar pet-friendly?
No, 11269 Caminito Rodar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11269 Caminito Rodar offer parking?
Yes, 11269 Caminito Rodar does offer parking.
Does 11269 Caminito Rodar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11269 Caminito Rodar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11269 Caminito Rodar have a pool?
Yes, 11269 Caminito Rodar has a pool.
Does 11269 Caminito Rodar have accessible units?
No, 11269 Caminito Rodar does not have accessible units.
Does 11269 Caminito Rodar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11269 Caminito Rodar has units with dishwashers.
