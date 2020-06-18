All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11243 Caminito Inocenta

11243 Caminito Inocenta · No Longer Available
Location

11243 Caminito Inocenta, San Diego, CA 92126
Sorrento Valley

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11243 Caminito Inocenta have any available units?
11243 Caminito Inocenta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11243 Caminito Inocenta have?
Some of 11243 Caminito Inocenta's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11243 Caminito Inocenta currently offering any rent specials?
11243 Caminito Inocenta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11243 Caminito Inocenta pet-friendly?
No, 11243 Caminito Inocenta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11243 Caminito Inocenta offer parking?
Yes, 11243 Caminito Inocenta offers parking.
Does 11243 Caminito Inocenta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11243 Caminito Inocenta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11243 Caminito Inocenta have a pool?
Yes, 11243 Caminito Inocenta has a pool.
Does 11243 Caminito Inocenta have accessible units?
No, 11243 Caminito Inocenta does not have accessible units.
Does 11243 Caminito Inocenta have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11243 Caminito Inocenta has units with dishwashers.
