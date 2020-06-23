11239 Avenida De Los Lobos #F

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool hot tub

3 BEDROOM 2 BATH LOWER LEVEL UNIT WITH LARGE PATIO IN THE FALLS - PLEASE CALL (858) 842-4045 FOR ALL QUESTIONS AND SHOWINGS



Open airy 3 bedroom single story corner unit located in The Falls complex just off Camino Del Norte in Rancho Bernardo.



This unit has large living and dining areas. The 3rd bedroom located just off the living room with double doors is great for an office or den and the over sized patio is perfect for entertaining. Also there is a second private patio right off the living room



Inside you will find:

*New paint trhoughout

*New carpet

*Cozy fireplace

*Large bedrooms



*The kitchen offers:

*Lots of cabinets

*Stainless steel sink

*New Stove

*New Microwave

*Dishwasher

*Refrigerator



The master bedroom has a wall to wall closet with mirrored doors.

The master bath and hall bath have been upgraded with



*Tile floors

*New tile surround

*Clear glass shower doors

*New fixtures



A separate laundry closet with full size washer and dryer is included.

There is one assigned parking space and one open space for 2nd car.



The complex offers pool, spa and clubhouse.



For more information or an appointment to view this property please contact

K & L Partners Property Managementat (858) 842-4045



You can apply online at klpartnerspm.com. go to "vacancies" locate this address and click on the "apply" button.



DRE CA LIC #01877647



(RLNE1853753)