All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 11239 Avenida De Los Lobos #F.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
11239 Avenida De Los Lobos #F
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11239 Avenida De Los Lobos #F

11239 Avenida de los Lobos · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Bernardo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11239 Avenida de los Lobos, San Diego, CA 92127
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
3 BEDROOM 2 BATH LOWER LEVEL UNIT WITH LARGE PATIO IN THE FALLS - PLEASE CALL (858) 842-4045 FOR ALL QUESTIONS AND SHOWINGS

Open airy 3 bedroom single story corner unit located in The Falls complex just off Camino Del Norte in Rancho Bernardo.

This unit has large living and dining areas. The 3rd bedroom located just off the living room with double doors is great for an office or den and the over sized patio is perfect for entertaining. Also there is a second private patio right off the living room

Inside you will find:
*New paint trhoughout
*New carpet
*Cozy fireplace
*Large bedrooms

*The kitchen offers:
*Lots of cabinets
*Stainless steel sink
*New Stove
*New Microwave
*Dishwasher
*Refrigerator

The master bedroom has a wall to wall closet with mirrored doors.
The master bath and hall bath have been upgraded with

*Tile floors
*New tile surround
*Clear glass shower doors
*New fixtures

A separate laundry closet with full size washer and dryer is included.
There is one assigned parking space and one open space for 2nd car.

The complex offers pool, spa and clubhouse.

For more information or an appointment to view this property please contact
K & L Partners Property Managementat (858) 842-4045

You can apply online at klpartnerspm.com. go to "vacancies" locate this address and click on the "apply" button.

DRE CA LIC #01877647

.

(RLNE1853753)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11239 Avenida De Los Lobos #F have any available units?
11239 Avenida De Los Lobos #F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11239 Avenida De Los Lobos #F have?
Some of 11239 Avenida De Los Lobos #F's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11239 Avenida De Los Lobos #F currently offering any rent specials?
11239 Avenida De Los Lobos #F isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11239 Avenida De Los Lobos #F pet-friendly?
No, 11239 Avenida De Los Lobos #F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11239 Avenida De Los Lobos #F offer parking?
Yes, 11239 Avenida De Los Lobos #F does offer parking.
Does 11239 Avenida De Los Lobos #F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11239 Avenida De Los Lobos #F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11239 Avenida De Los Lobos #F have a pool?
Yes, 11239 Avenida De Los Lobos #F has a pool.
Does 11239 Avenida De Los Lobos #F have accessible units?
No, 11239 Avenida De Los Lobos #F does not have accessible units.
Does 11239 Avenida De Los Lobos #F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11239 Avenida De Los Lobos #F has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin
San Diego, CA 92130
Balboa Plaza
6699 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Canyon Ridge
3187 Cowley Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Valentina by Alta
1919 Pacific Highway
San Diego, CA 92101
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St
San Diego, CA 92154
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril
San Diego, CA 92129
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University