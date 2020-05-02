Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 11235 Caminito Inocenta.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
11235 Caminito Inocenta
Last updated June 21 2019 at 10:26 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11235 Caminito Inocenta
11235 Caminito Inocenta
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
11235 Caminito Inocenta, San Diego, CA 92126
Sorrento Valley
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11235 Caminito Inocenta have any available units?
11235 Caminito Inocenta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11235 Caminito Inocenta have?
Some of 11235 Caminito Inocenta's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11235 Caminito Inocenta currently offering any rent specials?
11235 Caminito Inocenta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11235 Caminito Inocenta pet-friendly?
No, 11235 Caminito Inocenta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 11235 Caminito Inocenta offer parking?
No, 11235 Caminito Inocenta does not offer parking.
Does 11235 Caminito Inocenta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11235 Caminito Inocenta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11235 Caminito Inocenta have a pool?
Yes, 11235 Caminito Inocenta has a pool.
Does 11235 Caminito Inocenta have accessible units?
No, 11235 Caminito Inocenta does not have accessible units.
Does 11235 Caminito Inocenta have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11235 Caminito Inocenta has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Vive on the Park
8725 Ariva Court
San Diego, CA 92123
IDEA1
899 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln
San Diego, CA 92154
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt
San Diego, CA 92130
Mariner's Cove Apartments
4392 W Point Loma Blvd
San Diego, CA 92107
Cityview SD
840 17th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
The Villas at Camino Bernardo
11203 Paseo Montanoso
San Diego, CA 92127
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University