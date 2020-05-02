All apartments in San Diego
11235 Caminito Inocenta

11235 Caminito Inocenta · No Longer Available
Location

11235 Caminito Inocenta, San Diego, CA 92126
Sorrento Valley

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11235 Caminito Inocenta have any available units?
11235 Caminito Inocenta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11235 Caminito Inocenta have?
Some of 11235 Caminito Inocenta's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11235 Caminito Inocenta currently offering any rent specials?
11235 Caminito Inocenta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11235 Caminito Inocenta pet-friendly?
No, 11235 Caminito Inocenta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11235 Caminito Inocenta offer parking?
No, 11235 Caminito Inocenta does not offer parking.
Does 11235 Caminito Inocenta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11235 Caminito Inocenta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11235 Caminito Inocenta have a pool?
Yes, 11235 Caminito Inocenta has a pool.
Does 11235 Caminito Inocenta have accessible units?
No, 11235 Caminito Inocenta does not have accessible units.
Does 11235 Caminito Inocenta have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11235 Caminito Inocenta has units with dishwashers.
