11232 Tierrasanta Boulevard Unit 32

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage guest parking internet access sauna tennis court

A charming 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms apartment (built-in 1980) in the peaceful Tierrasanta neighborhood in San Diego. This unit can be rented either as furnished ($2,600-$2,750) or unfurnished ($2,100-$2,250).



The spacious interior feature includes carpet floor, recessed/suspended/track lightings, sliding glass door, and large windows with blinds. The kitchen is equipped with fine dark-toned wood cabinetry with plenty of storage space and a smooth granite countertop. Stainless steel appliances such a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, and dishwasher are included along with a coin-operated washer and dryer. It has installed central air conditioning and gas heating for climate control. The bathrooms have marble-topped vanity cabinets and shower stalls partitioned in a shower curtain.



The exterior has a yard and a balcony--- perfect spots for R and R. HOA will take care of the yard. Theres also small storage in the balcony.



It comes with a 1-car space in the underground garage and guest parking.



No pets but still negotiable. No smoking, please.



Tenants pay for electricity, gas, Internet, and cable. The landlord's responsible utilities: water, HOA fees, and trash.



Free use to the shared swimming pool, tennis court and BBQ area, and sauna.



Nearby parks: Roadrunner Park, Rancho Mission Canyon Park, and Tierrasanta Community Park.



Nearby Schools:

Tierrasanta Elementary School - 1.13 miles, 9/10

Serra High School - 1.23 miles, 7/10

De Portola Middle School - 0.92 mile, 7/10

Farb Middle School - 0.84 mile, 7/10



Bus lines:

25 Fashion Valley - Kearny Mesa TC - 0.8 mile



