Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:01 PM

11232 Tierrasanta Boulevard Unit 32

11232 Tierrasanta Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

11232 Tierrasanta Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
internet access
sauna
tennis court
AVAIL OF THE $1,000 MOVE-IN DISCOUNT IF YOU WILL MOVE-IN ON OR BEFORE JANUARY 31, 2020!

A charming 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms apartment (built-in 1980) in the peaceful Tierrasanta neighborhood in San Diego. This unit can be rented either as furnished ($2,600-$2,750) or unfurnished ($2,100-$2,250).

The spacious interior feature includes carpet floor, recessed/suspended/track lightings, sliding glass door, and large windows with blinds. The kitchen is equipped with fine dark-toned wood cabinetry with plenty of storage space and a smooth granite countertop. Stainless steel appliances such a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, and dishwasher are included along with a coin-operated washer and dryer. It has installed central air conditioning and gas heating for climate control. The bathrooms have marble-topped vanity cabinets and shower stalls partitioned in a shower curtain.

The exterior has a yard and a balcony--- perfect spots for R and R. HOA will take care of the yard. Theres also small storage in the balcony.

It comes with a 1-car space in the underground garage and guest parking.

No pets but still negotiable. No smoking, please.

Tenants pay for electricity, gas, Internet, and cable. The landlord's responsible utilities: water, HOA fees, and trash.

Free use to the shared swimming pool, tennis court and BBQ area, and sauna.

Nearby parks: Roadrunner Park, Rancho Mission Canyon Park, and Tierrasanta Community Park.

Nearby Schools:
Tierrasanta Elementary School - 1.13 miles, 9/10
Serra High School - 1.23 miles, 7/10
De Portola Middle School - 0.92 mile, 7/10
Farb Middle School - 0.84 mile, 7/10

Bus lines:
25 Fashion Valley - Kearny Mesa TC - 0.8 mile

(RLNE5237376)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

