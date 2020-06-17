Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
11229 Corte Playa Corona
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11229 Corte Playa Corona
11229 Corte Playa Corona
·
No Longer Available
Location
11229 Corte Playa Corona, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
game room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
game room
garage
move in ready 2123 sq ft below market rent close to parks and schools
3 br 2.5 baths up stairs loft for office or game room
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11229 Corte Playa Corona have any available units?
11229 Corte Playa Corona doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11229 Corte Playa Corona have?
Some of 11229 Corte Playa Corona's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11229 Corte Playa Corona currently offering any rent specials?
11229 Corte Playa Corona isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11229 Corte Playa Corona pet-friendly?
No, 11229 Corte Playa Corona is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 11229 Corte Playa Corona offer parking?
Yes, 11229 Corte Playa Corona does offer parking.
Does 11229 Corte Playa Corona have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11229 Corte Playa Corona offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11229 Corte Playa Corona have a pool?
No, 11229 Corte Playa Corona does not have a pool.
Does 11229 Corte Playa Corona have accessible units?
No, 11229 Corte Playa Corona does not have accessible units.
Does 11229 Corte Playa Corona have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11229 Corte Playa Corona has units with dishwashers.
