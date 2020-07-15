Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
11226 Corte Belleza
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:36 PM
11226 Corte Belleza
11226 Corte Belleza
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
11226 Corte Belleza, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11226 Corte Belleza have any available units?
11226 Corte Belleza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11226 Corte Belleza have?
Some of 11226 Corte Belleza's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11226 Corte Belleza currently offering any rent specials?
11226 Corte Belleza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11226 Corte Belleza pet-friendly?
No, 11226 Corte Belleza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 11226 Corte Belleza offer parking?
Yes, 11226 Corte Belleza offers parking.
Does 11226 Corte Belleza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11226 Corte Belleza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11226 Corte Belleza have a pool?
No, 11226 Corte Belleza does not have a pool.
Does 11226 Corte Belleza have accessible units?
No, 11226 Corte Belleza does not have accessible units.
Does 11226 Corte Belleza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11226 Corte Belleza has units with dishwashers.
