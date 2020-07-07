All apartments in San Diego
112 Dickinson Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

112 Dickinson Street

112 Dickinson Street · No Longer Available
Location

112 Dickinson Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
For a tour, please call Lou at 858-483-5112
OR
TEXT 112+your first name to 619-252-0033 (TEXT ONLY)

This cottage style apartment is located next to UCSD Medical center. Very small bedroom can fit a twin bed. This is a cozy unit which is under 500 sq ft, with newer carpet, new paint, and a private backyard space. Water and trash included. Laundry on-site. Pictures are of a similar unit. One parking spot plus garage.

Walking distance to shopping, restaurants and transportation. Pets welcome (some restrictions apply.)

Apply online at www.MelroyProperties.com

Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance. Sorry, NO Section 8, NO smoking.
If you are an owner looking for Management services, Try our full service with no hidden fees and no risk! Call today at 858-483-5112

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Dickinson Street have any available units?
112 Dickinson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 112 Dickinson Street have?
Some of 112 Dickinson Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Dickinson Street currently offering any rent specials?
112 Dickinson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Dickinson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 112 Dickinson Street is pet friendly.
Does 112 Dickinson Street offer parking?
Yes, 112 Dickinson Street offers parking.
Does 112 Dickinson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Dickinson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Dickinson Street have a pool?
No, 112 Dickinson Street does not have a pool.
Does 112 Dickinson Street have accessible units?
No, 112 Dickinson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Dickinson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 Dickinson Street does not have units with dishwashers.

