112 Dickinson Street

For a tour, please call Lou at 858-483-5112

OR

TEXT 112+your first name to 619-252-0033 (TEXT ONLY)



This cottage style apartment is located next to UCSD Medical center. Very small bedroom can fit a twin bed. This is a cozy unit which is under 500 sq ft, with newer carpet, new paint, and a private backyard space. Water and trash included. Laundry on-site. Pictures are of a similar unit. One parking spot plus garage.



Walking distance to shopping, restaurants and transportation. Pets welcome (some restrictions apply.)



Apply online at www.MelroyProperties.com



Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

