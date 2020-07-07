Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage

$2,200 - 2 bed 1 bath Charming House in Mission Hills - Prime Location: Charming 2 bed 1 bath house located in a quiet neighborhood of Mission Hills. Refinished hardwood flooring throughout. 1 car garage with hookups for a washer and dryer. Walking distance to many restaurants and shops. Close proximity to Little Italy, downtown San Diego, Balboa Park, San Diego Zoo.



$2,200/month, 1 month security deposit



SCHEDULE A VIEWING AT https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/1117-bush-st



* 1 Year Lease Required



* First Months Rent and Security Deposit due at lease signing.



