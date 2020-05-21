1115 Pearl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Awesome chic 2 BR/2BA condo in heart of La Jolla Village, just one block off Girard! Location, location, location! Ez walk to shops/beaches/farmer’s mkt, restaurants/schools. Walk score 96! Beautifully furnished contemporary interior sleeps 4+. Light,bright,quiet location! Enjoy ocean breezes/sunset vus from private balcony. Condo is in a secure building & has covered parking for 2 cars. Tastefully appointed, 3 smart TVs, all linens, dishes, Wifi & cable. Minimum 3 months rental. Pets ok upon approval.