Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:23 PM

1115 Pearl

1115 Pearl Street · No Longer Available
Location

1115 Pearl Street, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Awesome chic 2 BR/2BA condo in heart of La Jolla Village, just one block off Girard! Location, location, location! Ez walk to shops/beaches/farmer’s mkt, restaurants/schools. Walk score 96! Beautifully furnished contemporary interior sleeps 4+. Light,bright,quiet location! Enjoy ocean breezes/sunset vus from private balcony. Condo is in a secure building & has covered parking for 2 cars. Tastefully appointed, 3 smart TVs, all linens, dishes, Wifi & cable. Minimum 3 months rental. Pets ok upon approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1115 Pearl have any available units?
1115 Pearl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1115 Pearl have?
Some of 1115 Pearl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1115 Pearl currently offering any rent specials?
1115 Pearl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 Pearl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1115 Pearl is pet friendly.
Does 1115 Pearl offer parking?
Yes, 1115 Pearl offers parking.
Does 1115 Pearl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1115 Pearl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 Pearl have a pool?
No, 1115 Pearl does not have a pool.
Does 1115 Pearl have accessible units?
No, 1115 Pearl does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 Pearl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1115 Pearl has units with dishwashers.
