Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
11149 Socorro Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11149 Socorro Court

11149 Socorro Court · No Longer Available
Location

11149 Socorro Court, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
11149 Socorro Court
San Diego, CA 92129
____________________________
Available NOW
____________________________
DETAILS:
•4 bedroom/2 bathroom single-family home
• $2,700 per month
• $2,600 deposit
• $45 application fee per adult
• Cats or dogs allowed with additional deposit

FEATURES:
• Recently renovated touches throughout
• On a cul de sac
• Large, pavered backyard
• Upstairs loft
• Gas fireplace
• Appliances INCLUDED
• Tons of storage space
• 2 downstairs bedrooms and 2 upstairs bedrooms

*please note this home does not have central AC

APPLICATION PROCESS:
• Applications are considered on a first come, first serve basis
• Application must be completed with all information, copies of proof of income, copy of ID, and $45 fee per adult paid
• Criteria includes satisfactory credit history, at least one year of positive rental history, and monthly income must equal or surpass 3x the monthly rent
• Applications are available at the Dakota office or under the vacancy listing at dakotapm.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,700, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,600, Available 2/5/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11149 Socorro Court have any available units?
11149 Socorro Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11149 Socorro Court have?
Some of 11149 Socorro Court's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11149 Socorro Court currently offering any rent specials?
11149 Socorro Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11149 Socorro Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 11149 Socorro Court is pet friendly.
Does 11149 Socorro Court offer parking?
No, 11149 Socorro Court does not offer parking.
Does 11149 Socorro Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11149 Socorro Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11149 Socorro Court have a pool?
No, 11149 Socorro Court does not have a pool.
Does 11149 Socorro Court have accessible units?
No, 11149 Socorro Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11149 Socorro Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 11149 Socorro Court does not have units with dishwashers.

