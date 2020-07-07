Amenities

11149 Socorro Court

San Diego, CA 92129

Available NOW

DETAILS:

•4 bedroom/2 bathroom single-family home

• $2,700 per month

• $2,600 deposit

• $45 application fee per adult

• Cats or dogs allowed with additional deposit



FEATURES:

• Recently renovated touches throughout

• On a cul de sac

• Large, pavered backyard

• Upstairs loft

• Gas fireplace

• Appliances INCLUDED

• Tons of storage space

• 2 downstairs bedrooms and 2 upstairs bedrooms



*please note this home does not have central AC



APPLICATION PROCESS:

• Applications are considered on a first come, first serve basis

• Application must be completed with all information, copies of proof of income, copy of ID, and $45 fee per adult paid

• Criteria includes satisfactory credit history, at least one year of positive rental history, and monthly income must equal or surpass 3x the monthly rent

• Applications are available at the Dakota office or under the vacancy listing at dakotapm.com



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

