11147 Pegasus Avenue Available 04/04/20 Coming Soon..................... - EZ access to freeways, shopping, schools and lovely lot with partial view and ocean breezes. Fresh paint, laminate floors in most of the house. Kitchen has breakfast bar that faces the family room, and access to the back yard. Newer electric stove and refrigerator. Fireplace in the living room. Two car garage has room for your own full size washer & dryer. Very light and bright, lots of windows! Access to community pool.

Tenant pays water, gas, electric, and cable. Chase Pacific requires tenant to obtain and maintain renter's insurance for their personal belongings and liability.

All applicants over 18 years of age to complete tenant application plus $35 per applicant processing fee.

For more information: call or text Ryan (858) 357-5135, ryan@chasepacific.com



Chase Pacific is the only agent authorized to represent this property. CA DRE Lic NO. 00576911.



This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. It is the duty (responsibility) of the tenant or tenants agent/representative to confirm the information herein.



