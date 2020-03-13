All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:09 AM

11147 Pegasus Avenue

11147 Pegasus Avenue · (858) 357-5135
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11147 Pegasus Avenue, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 11147 Pegasus Avenue · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1320 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
pool
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
11147 Pegasus Avenue Available 04/04/20 Coming Soon..................... - EZ access to freeways, shopping, schools and lovely lot with partial view and ocean breezes. Fresh paint, laminate floors in most of the house. Kitchen has breakfast bar that faces the family room, and access to the back yard. Newer electric stove and refrigerator. Fireplace in the living room. Two car garage has room for your own full size washer & dryer. Very light and bright, lots of windows! Access to community pool.
Tenant pays water, gas, electric, and cable. Chase Pacific requires tenant to obtain and maintain renter's insurance for their personal belongings and liability.
All applicants over 18 years of age to complete tenant application plus $35 per applicant processing fee.
For more information: call or text Ryan (858) 357-5135, ryan@chasepacific.com

Chase Pacific is the only agent authorized to represent this property. CA DRE Lic NO. 00576911.

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. It is the duty (responsibility) of the tenant or tenants agent/representative to confirm the information herein.

(RLNE2490672)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11147 Pegasus Avenue have any available units?
11147 Pegasus Avenue has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11147 Pegasus Avenue have?
Some of 11147 Pegasus Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11147 Pegasus Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11147 Pegasus Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11147 Pegasus Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11147 Pegasus Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11147 Pegasus Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11147 Pegasus Avenue does offer parking.
Does 11147 Pegasus Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11147 Pegasus Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11147 Pegasus Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 11147 Pegasus Avenue has a pool.
Does 11147 Pegasus Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11147 Pegasus Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11147 Pegasus Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11147 Pegasus Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
