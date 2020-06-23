All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 11145 Camino Ruiz.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
11145 Camino Ruiz
Last updated March 22 2019 at 5:51 PM

11145 Camino Ruiz

11145 Camino Ruiz · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Mira Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11145 Camino Ruiz, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11145 Camino Ruiz have any available units?
11145 Camino Ruiz doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11145 Camino Ruiz have?
Some of 11145 Camino Ruiz's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11145 Camino Ruiz currently offering any rent specials?
11145 Camino Ruiz isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11145 Camino Ruiz pet-friendly?
No, 11145 Camino Ruiz is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11145 Camino Ruiz offer parking?
No, 11145 Camino Ruiz does not offer parking.
Does 11145 Camino Ruiz have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11145 Camino Ruiz offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11145 Camino Ruiz have a pool?
Yes, 11145 Camino Ruiz has a pool.
Does 11145 Camino Ruiz have accessible units?
No, 11145 Camino Ruiz does not have accessible units.
Does 11145 Camino Ruiz have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11145 Camino Ruiz has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Strata
969 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
The Rey
801 A St
San Diego, CA 92101
Club River Run
10041 Rio San Diego Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln
San Diego, CA 92154
Valentina by Alta
1919 Pacific Highway
San Diego, CA 92101
Mesa Village
11355 Zapata Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
40th Street
4530 40th St
San Diego, CA 92116
Mesa Vista
7980 Linda Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92111

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University