Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
11145 Camino Ruiz
Last updated March 22 2019 at 5:51 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11145 Camino Ruiz
11145 Camino Ruiz
·
No Longer Available
Location
11145 Camino Ruiz, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11145 Camino Ruiz have any available units?
11145 Camino Ruiz doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11145 Camino Ruiz have?
Some of 11145 Camino Ruiz's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11145 Camino Ruiz currently offering any rent specials?
11145 Camino Ruiz isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11145 Camino Ruiz pet-friendly?
No, 11145 Camino Ruiz is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 11145 Camino Ruiz offer parking?
No, 11145 Camino Ruiz does not offer parking.
Does 11145 Camino Ruiz have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11145 Camino Ruiz offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11145 Camino Ruiz have a pool?
Yes, 11145 Camino Ruiz has a pool.
Does 11145 Camino Ruiz have accessible units?
No, 11145 Camino Ruiz does not have accessible units.
Does 11145 Camino Ruiz have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11145 Camino Ruiz has units with dishwashers.
