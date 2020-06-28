Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
11128 Carlota St
Last updated September 17 2019 at 7:15 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11128 Carlota St
11128 Carlota Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
San Diego
Rancho Penasquitos
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location
11128 Carlota Street, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11128 Carlota St have any available units?
11128 Carlota St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11128 Carlota St have?
Some of 11128 Carlota St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11128 Carlota St currently offering any rent specials?
11128 Carlota St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11128 Carlota St pet-friendly?
No, 11128 Carlota St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 11128 Carlota St offer parking?
Yes, 11128 Carlota St offers parking.
Does 11128 Carlota St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11128 Carlota St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11128 Carlota St have a pool?
No, 11128 Carlota St does not have a pool.
Does 11128 Carlota St have accessible units?
No, 11128 Carlota St does not have accessible units.
Does 11128 Carlota St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11128 Carlota St has units with dishwashers.
