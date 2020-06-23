11121 Saunders Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities pool garage hot tub

Scripps Ranch Remodel - Culdesac Location - Solar Electric - Pool/Spa - 3 Garage - - Scripps Ranch

- Culdesac Location

- Remodeled Kitchen & Bathrooms

- Wood Floors

- Vaulted Ceilings

- Large Backyard with Pool & Lawn

- 3 Car Garage

- Solar Electric on Roof - Save $$$$

- Dual Pane Windows

- Possible Scripps Ranch Rec Club Membership with Extra Fee



Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)



Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:

Logan Family Properties

(858) 695-0123



*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*



For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!

LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html



Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779



(RLNE4576444)