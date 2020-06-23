All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 11121 Saunders Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
11121 Saunders Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11121 Saunders Court

11121 Saunders Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Scripps Ranch
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11121 Saunders Court, San Diego, CA 92131
Scripps Ranch

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
garage
hot tub
Scripps Ranch Remodel - Culdesac Location - Solar Electric - Pool/Spa - 3 Garage - - Scripps Ranch
- Culdesac Location
- Remodeled Kitchen & Bathrooms
- Wood Floors
- Vaulted Ceilings
- Large Backyard with Pool & Lawn
- 3 Car Garage
- Solar Electric on Roof - Save $$$$
- Dual Pane Windows
- Possible Scripps Ranch Rec Club Membership with Extra Fee

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE4576444)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11121 Saunders Court have any available units?
11121 Saunders Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11121 Saunders Court have?
Some of 11121 Saunders Court's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11121 Saunders Court currently offering any rent specials?
11121 Saunders Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11121 Saunders Court pet-friendly?
No, 11121 Saunders Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11121 Saunders Court offer parking?
Yes, 11121 Saunders Court does offer parking.
Does 11121 Saunders Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11121 Saunders Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11121 Saunders Court have a pool?
Yes, 11121 Saunders Court has a pool.
Does 11121 Saunders Court have accessible units?
No, 11121 Saunders Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11121 Saunders Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 11121 Saunders Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Prado Apartment Homes
6304 Rancho Mission Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Montecito Point
4179 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
BLVD North Park
2020 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92104
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St
San Diego, CA 92103
Mesa Vista
7980 Linda Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92111

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University