1111 Eureka St Apt 3

Amenities
2BR 2.5BA Townhome - West Mission Valley near USD - Updated unit, Vinyl Plank Flooring Throughout, W/D in unit, 2 Car Tandem Garage - **AVAILABLE NOW***
LOCATED IN WEST MISSION VALLEY/MORENA near USD
1111 Eureka St. #3
San Diego, CA 92110
2 Bedrooms
2.5 Bathrooms
Townhome
Estimated 1040 sq. ft.
2 Car Garage - Tandem Parking
2nd Floor - Complex does not have an Elevator
Refrigerator
Stove/Oven-Gas
Dishwasher
Built-in Microwave
White cabinets
Granite Countertops
Breakfast Bar
Vinyl Plank Flooring
Open Floor Plan
Updated Unit
Neutral Paint
Recessed Lighting
French Doors of Living Room
Vinyl Plank Flooring Throughout
**No Carpet**
Fireplace in Living Room - Gas
Half Bath on 1st Floor
Lots of Cabinets Throughout
Both Bedrooms Upstairs
Balcony off Living & Master Bedroom
Vaulted Ceiling in Master Bedroom
Loft in Master Bedroom
Walk-in Shower in Master Bathroom
Tub/Shower Combo in 2nd Bathroom
Window AC in 2nd Bedroom
Washer & Dryer in Unit
2 Car Garage - Tandem
CLOSE TO
Riverwalk Golf Course
USD
Parks
Shops
Restaurants
Fiesta Island
Seaworld
Mission Bay
Fashion Valley Mall
TENANT PAYS:
SDGE
Cable/Phone
LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $2195.00
PET INFORMATION:
2 Animal MAX (Cat or Dog) 40 lbs or Less
Pet Deposit $250 per animal
No Aggressive Breeds
*We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ - to be completed once approved.
~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant
