San Diego, CA
1111 Eureka St Apt 3
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:46 AM

1111 Eureka St Apt 3

1111 Eureka Street · (858) 880-8811
Location

1111 Eureka Street, San Diego, CA 92110
Morena

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1111 Eureka St Apt 3 · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1040 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
garage
2BR 2.5BA Townhome - West Mission Valley near USD - Updated unit, Vinyl Plank Flooring Throughout, W/D in unit, 2 Car Tandem Garage - **AVAILABLE NOW***

**Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. A FaceTime/Skype Tour is available upon request, please contact us for more info. forrent@gpmsandiego.com. Applications will not be processed until you have viewed the unit. You can schedule to view the property at www.GPMSanDiego.com**

LOCATED IN WEST MISSION VALLEY/MORENA near USD

1111 Eureka St. #3
San Diego, CA 92110

2 Bedrooms
2.5 Bathrooms
Townhome
Estimated 1040 sq. ft.
2 Car Garage - Tandem Parking
2nd Floor - Complex does not have an Elevator

Refrigerator
Stove/Oven-Gas
Dishwasher
Built-in Microwave
White cabinets
Granite Countertops
Breakfast Bar
Vinyl Plank Flooring

Open Floor Plan
Updated Unit
Neutral Paint
Recessed Lighting
French Doors of Living Room
Vinyl Plank Flooring Throughout
**No Carpet**
Fireplace in Living Room - Gas
Half Bath on 1st Floor
Lots of Cabinets Throughout
Both Bedrooms Upstairs
Balcony off Living & Master Bedroom
Vaulted Ceiling in Master Bedroom
Loft in Master Bedroom
Walk-in Shower in Master Bathroom
Tub/Shower Combo in 2nd Bathroom
Window AC in 2nd Bedroom
Washer & Dryer in Unit
2 Car Garage - Tandem

CLOSE TO
Riverwalk Golf Course
USD
Parks
Shops
Restaurants
Fiesta Island
Seaworld
Mission Bay
Fashion Valley Mall

TENANT PAYS:
SDGE
Cable/Phone

LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $2195.00

PET INFORMATION:
2 Animal MAX (Cat or Dog) 40 lbs or Less
Pet Deposit $250 per animal
No Aggressive Breeds
*We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ - to be completed once approved.

~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant

**Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****

Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com
GPM@email.showmojo.com
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717

(RLNE5767609)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 Eureka St Apt 3 have any available units?
1111 Eureka St Apt 3 has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1111 Eureka St Apt 3 have?
Some of 1111 Eureka St Apt 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 Eureka St Apt 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1111 Eureka St Apt 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 Eureka St Apt 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1111 Eureka St Apt 3 is pet friendly.
Does 1111 Eureka St Apt 3 offer parking?
Yes, 1111 Eureka St Apt 3 does offer parking.
Does 1111 Eureka St Apt 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1111 Eureka St Apt 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 Eureka St Apt 3 have a pool?
No, 1111 Eureka St Apt 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1111 Eureka St Apt 3 have accessible units?
No, 1111 Eureka St Apt 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 Eureka St Apt 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1111 Eureka St Apt 3 has units with dishwashers.
