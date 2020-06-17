1111 Eureka St Apt 3

Amenities

2BR 2.5BA Townhome - West Mission Valley near USD - Updated unit, Vinyl Plank Flooring Throughout, W/D in unit, 2 Car Tandem Garage - **AVAILABLE NOW***



**Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. A FaceTime/Skype Tour is available upon request, please contact us for more info. forrent@gpmsandiego.com. Applications will not be processed until you have viewed the unit. You can schedule to view the property at www.GPMSanDiego.com**



LOCATED IN WEST MISSION VALLEY/MORENA near USD



1111 Eureka St. #3

San Diego, CA 92110



2 Bedrooms

2.5 Bathrooms

Townhome

Estimated 1040 sq. ft.

2 Car Garage - Tandem Parking

2nd Floor - Complex does not have an Elevator



Refrigerator

Stove/Oven-Gas

Dishwasher

Built-in Microwave

White cabinets

Granite Countertops

Breakfast Bar

Vinyl Plank Flooring



Open Floor Plan

Updated Unit

Neutral Paint

Recessed Lighting

French Doors of Living Room

Vinyl Plank Flooring Throughout

**No Carpet**

Fireplace in Living Room - Gas

Half Bath on 1st Floor

Lots of Cabinets Throughout

Both Bedrooms Upstairs

Balcony off Living & Master Bedroom

Vaulted Ceiling in Master Bedroom

Loft in Master Bedroom

Walk-in Shower in Master Bathroom

Tub/Shower Combo in 2nd Bathroom

Window AC in 2nd Bedroom

Washer & Dryer in Unit

2 Car Garage - Tandem



CLOSE TO

Riverwalk Golf Course

USD

Parks

Shops

Restaurants

Fiesta Island

Seaworld

Mission Bay

Fashion Valley Mall



TENANT PAYS:

SDGE

Cable/Phone



LEASING INFORMATION:

1 Year Lease

Renters Insurance Mandatory

Security Deposit $2195.00



PET INFORMATION:

2 Animal MAX (Cat or Dog) 40 lbs or Less

Pet Deposit $250 per animal

No Aggressive Breeds

*We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ - to be completed once approved.



~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant



**Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****



Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com

GPM@email.showmojo.com

Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668

CalBRE Lic#01348717



(RLNE5767609)