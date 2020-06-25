Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 11105 Roxboro Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
11105 Roxboro Rd
Last updated June 1 2019 at 9:59 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11105 Roxboro Rd
11105 Roxboro Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Miramar Ranch North
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
11105 Roxboro Road, San Diego, CA 92131
Miramar Ranch North
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11105 Roxboro Rd have any available units?
11105 Roxboro Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11105 Roxboro Rd have?
Some of 11105 Roxboro Rd's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11105 Roxboro Rd currently offering any rent specials?
11105 Roxboro Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11105 Roxboro Rd pet-friendly?
No, 11105 Roxboro Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 11105 Roxboro Rd offer parking?
Yes, 11105 Roxboro Rd offers parking.
Does 11105 Roxboro Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11105 Roxboro Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11105 Roxboro Rd have a pool?
No, 11105 Roxboro Rd does not have a pool.
Does 11105 Roxboro Rd have accessible units?
No, 11105 Roxboro Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 11105 Roxboro Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11105 Roxboro Rd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Luma
1440 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Hamilton Terrace
4149 Hamilton St
San Diego, CA 92104
Elan Luxo II
1907 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St
San Diego, CA 92110
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue
San Diego, CA 92120
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd
San Diego, CA 92130
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University