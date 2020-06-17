All apartments in San Diego
Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:39 AM

11098 Crater Drive

11098 Crater Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11098 Crater Drive, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
media room
This Property has 5 beds, 3 bathrooms, single-family home on the friendly Mira Mesa neighborhood in San Diego, California.

Beautiful, well-maintained, clean house with a nice view. No neighbors behind you just a beautiful park.
- Close to Freeway 15 and 805, schools, parks, restaurants, shopping center, movie theater, and military base. Closest major intersection is Black Mountain road and Mira Mesa Blvd.
- Two-story. 2,255 sq. ft. with an attached two-car garage, 2 driveway parking, and plenty of street parking.
- Downstairs: 3 bedrooms + 2 full baths with a spacious living room, family room, and a fireplace.
- Upstairs: 2 bedrooms + 1 full bathroom and a huge loft with a beautiful deck overlooking amazing park view!
- Vaulted ceilings - Ceramic tile floors in entry, kitchen, and dining room.
- New hardwood floors and new paint in all bedrooms.
- Newly-upgraded kitchen and bathrooms. With stainless steel appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, trash compactor, and microwave.
- Gas stove, steel appliances. Full Washer and Dryer in the garage.
- Community Pool
- Fenced yard.
- Very quiet, non-traffic street. Last month's rent and a security deposit are required.

Property amenities:
WIFI, Air Conditioning, Ceiling Fans; Central A/C; Forced-Air Heating, Attic (can be used as storage), Dining Table, Cable TV ready, Ceiling Fan, Dining room.

The tenant's responsible utilities: water, trash, sewage, gas, and electricity.
The landlord's responsible utilities: Internet, landscaping, and HOA fees.

Exterior has a backyard which will be taken care of by the landlord (HOA).

There are also a balcony; Deck; Lawn; Fountain; and Sprinkler System.

No smoking in the property.

The property is open for showing between 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM only.

Nearby parks: Westview Park, Mesa Viking Park, and Walker-Wangenheim School Park.

Nearby Schools:
Hage Elementary School - 0.48 miles, 7/10
Wangenheim Middle School - 1.22 miles, 7/10
Mira Mesa H

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5068388)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

