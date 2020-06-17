11098 Crater Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access media room

This Property has 5 beds, 3 bathrooms, single-family home on the friendly Mira Mesa neighborhood in San Diego, California.



Beautiful, well-maintained, clean house with a nice view. No neighbors behind you just a beautiful park.

- Close to Freeway 15 and 805, schools, parks, restaurants, shopping center, movie theater, and military base. Closest major intersection is Black Mountain road and Mira Mesa Blvd.

- Two-story. 2,255 sq. ft. with an attached two-car garage, 2 driveway parking, and plenty of street parking.

- Downstairs: 3 bedrooms + 2 full baths with a spacious living room, family room, and a fireplace.

- Upstairs: 2 bedrooms + 1 full bathroom and a huge loft with a beautiful deck overlooking amazing park view!

- Vaulted ceilings - Ceramic tile floors in entry, kitchen, and dining room.

- New hardwood floors and new paint in all bedrooms.

- Newly-upgraded kitchen and bathrooms. With stainless steel appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, trash compactor, and microwave.

- Gas stove, steel appliances. Full Washer and Dryer in the garage.

- Community Pool

- Fenced yard.

- Very quiet, non-traffic street. Last month's rent and a security deposit are required.



Property amenities:

WIFI, Air Conditioning, Ceiling Fans; Central A/C; Forced-Air Heating, Attic (can be used as storage), Dining Table, Cable TV ready, Ceiling Fan, Dining room.



The tenant's responsible utilities: water, trash, sewage, gas, and electricity.

The landlord's responsible utilities: Internet, landscaping, and HOA fees.



Exterior has a backyard which will be taken care of by the landlord (HOA).



There are also a balcony; Deck; Lawn; Fountain; and Sprinkler System.



No smoking in the property.



The property is open for showing between 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM only.



Nearby parks: Westview Park, Mesa Viking Park, and Walker-Wangenheim School Park.



Nearby Schools:

Hage Elementary School - 0.48 miles, 7/10

Wangenheim Middle School - 1.22 miles, 7/10

Mira Mesa H



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5068388)