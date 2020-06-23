All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
11076 Mulgrave Rd.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11076 Mulgrave Rd.

11076 Mulgrave Road · No Longer Available
San Diego
Miramar Ranch North
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

11076 Mulgrave Road, San Diego, CA 92131
Miramar Ranch North

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
VIEWS! VIEWS! SINGLE STORY HOME WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN - PETS ALLOWED!!!! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!! This is the home for you! Great schools, close to freeways, cul de sac living...ACT NOW BEFORE IT'S GONE!

PROPERTY AMENITIES:

- Upgraded Appliances: Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove, Oven
- Full Size Washer
- Full Size Dryer
- Double Oven
- Garbage Disposal
- Garage Door Opener
- Stucco
- Fireplace
- Driveway
- Carpet
- Tiles
- Family Room
- Dining Area
- Breakfast Nook
- 2 Car Garage
- Cul De Sac on an Elevated Lot
- Granite Countertops
- Panoramic View
- Air Conditioning
- Water Filteration
- Water Softener
- Central Heat
- High Vaulted Ceiling
- Living Room
- Ceiling Fans
- Balcony/ Deck or Patio
- Yard
- Water Softener

COMMUNITY FEATURES:

- HOA Name is Scripps Ranch Villages HOA

ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:
PARKING: Attached 2 Car Garage, Driveway, Ample Street Parking
HOA NAME: Scripps Ranch Villages HOA
YEAR BUILT: 1997
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER:
FLOOD ZONE:

TERMS OF THE LEASE:

- One year lease
- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent and/or pet deposit
- Tenant to pay water, trash, sewer, gas, electric, cable, internet
- Owner is responsible for HOA & Gardener
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

**Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

***We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

**** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

***** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

****** To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.

******* Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

******** ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

Beyond Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)

CalIfornia B.R.E. #01854799

(RLNE4601264)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11076 Mulgrave Rd. have any available units?
11076 Mulgrave Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11076 Mulgrave Rd. have?
Some of 11076 Mulgrave Rd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11076 Mulgrave Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
11076 Mulgrave Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11076 Mulgrave Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 11076 Mulgrave Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 11076 Mulgrave Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 11076 Mulgrave Rd. does offer parking.
Does 11076 Mulgrave Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11076 Mulgrave Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11076 Mulgrave Rd. have a pool?
No, 11076 Mulgrave Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 11076 Mulgrave Rd. have accessible units?
No, 11076 Mulgrave Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 11076 Mulgrave Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11076 Mulgrave Rd. has units with dishwashers.
