11076 Mulgrave Rd.

VIEWS! VIEWS! SINGLE STORY HOME WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN - PETS ALLOWED!!!! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!! This is the home for you! Great schools, close to freeways, cul de sac living...ACT NOW BEFORE IT'S GONE!



PROPERTY AMENITIES:



- Upgraded Appliances: Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove, Oven

- Full Size Washer

- Full Size Dryer

- Double Oven

- Garbage Disposal

- Garage Door Opener

- Stucco

- Fireplace

- Driveway

- Carpet

- Tiles

- Family Room

- Dining Area

- Breakfast Nook

- 2 Car Garage

- Cul De Sac on an Elevated Lot

- Granite Countertops

- Panoramic View

- Air Conditioning

- Water Filteration

- Water Softener

- Central Heat

- High Vaulted Ceiling

- Living Room

- Ceiling Fans

- Balcony/ Deck or Patio

- Yard

- Water Softener



COMMUNITY FEATURES:



- HOA Name is Scripps Ranch Villages HOA



ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:

PARKING: Attached 2 Car Garage, Driveway, Ample Street Parking

HOA NAME: Scripps Ranch Villages HOA

YEAR BUILT: 1997

MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER:

FLOOD ZONE:



TERMS OF THE LEASE:



- One year lease

- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent and/or pet deposit

- Tenant to pay water, trash, sewer, gas, electric, cable, internet

- Owner is responsible for HOA & Gardener

- Tenant must carry renter's insurance



* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.



**Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.



***We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.



(RLNE4601264)