All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 11023 Clairemont Mesa Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
11023 Clairemont Mesa Blvd
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:05 AM

11023 Clairemont Mesa Blvd

11023 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Tierrasanta
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11023 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
3 Bedroom-2 Bathroom Two Story Townhouse in San Diego - Two story townhome at the Villa Martinique community in Tierrasanta. Located near schools, nature trails, park and recreation center.

This townhome has vinyl plank flooring, the kitchen comes with a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave (as-is). There is central air conditioning and forced heating. The washer and dryer is located in the unit (as-is). Private patio area.

Complex aminities:Clubhouse, tennis ct., handball ct. pool and spa. Water, Trash, and Sewer Paid. Pet okay on approval with additional deposit. No Smoking. Rental insurance required upon move in.

Month to Month Lease

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

(RLNE4623293)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11023 Clairemont Mesa Blvd have any available units?
11023 Clairemont Mesa Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11023 Clairemont Mesa Blvd have?
Some of 11023 Clairemont Mesa Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11023 Clairemont Mesa Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
11023 Clairemont Mesa Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11023 Clairemont Mesa Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 11023 Clairemont Mesa Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 11023 Clairemont Mesa Blvd offer parking?
No, 11023 Clairemont Mesa Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 11023 Clairemont Mesa Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11023 Clairemont Mesa Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11023 Clairemont Mesa Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 11023 Clairemont Mesa Blvd has a pool.
Does 11023 Clairemont Mesa Blvd have accessible units?
No, 11023 Clairemont Mesa Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 11023 Clairemont Mesa Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11023 Clairemont Mesa Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Portofino
2500 Northside Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Luma
1440 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Fashion Terrace Apartments
6888 Friars Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real
San Diego, CA 92130
Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes
5410 Repecho Dr
San Diego, CA 92124
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno
San Diego, CA 92129
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd
San Diego, CA 92123
F11
1110 F Street
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University