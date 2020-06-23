11023 Clairemont Mesa Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly tennis court

3 Bedroom-2 Bathroom Two Story Townhouse in San Diego - Two story townhome at the Villa Martinique community in Tierrasanta. Located near schools, nature trails, park and recreation center.



This townhome has vinyl plank flooring, the kitchen comes with a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave (as-is). There is central air conditioning and forced heating. The washer and dryer is located in the unit (as-is). Private patio area.



Complex aminities:Clubhouse, tennis ct., handball ct. pool and spa. Water, Trash, and Sewer Paid. Pet okay on approval with additional deposit. No Smoking. Rental insurance required upon move in.



Month to Month Lease



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older.



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



