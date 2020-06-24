All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10989 Cloverhurst Way

10989 Cloverhurst Way · No Longer Available
Location

10989 Cloverhurst Way, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10989 Cloverhurst Way have any available units?
10989 Cloverhurst Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 10989 Cloverhurst Way currently offering any rent specials?
10989 Cloverhurst Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10989 Cloverhurst Way pet-friendly?
No, 10989 Cloverhurst Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10989 Cloverhurst Way offer parking?
Yes, 10989 Cloverhurst Way offers parking.
Does 10989 Cloverhurst Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10989 Cloverhurst Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10989 Cloverhurst Way have a pool?
No, 10989 Cloverhurst Way does not have a pool.
Does 10989 Cloverhurst Way have accessible units?
No, 10989 Cloverhurst Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10989 Cloverhurst Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 10989 Cloverhurst Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10989 Cloverhurst Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 10989 Cloverhurst Way does not have units with air conditioning.
