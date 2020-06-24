Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 10989 Cloverhurst Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
10989 Cloverhurst Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10989 Cloverhurst Way
10989 Cloverhurst Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
10989 Cloverhurst Way, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley
Amenities
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10989 Cloverhurst Way have any available units?
10989 Cloverhurst Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 10989 Cloverhurst Way currently offering any rent specials?
10989 Cloverhurst Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10989 Cloverhurst Way pet-friendly?
No, 10989 Cloverhurst Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 10989 Cloverhurst Way offer parking?
Yes, 10989 Cloverhurst Way offers parking.
Does 10989 Cloverhurst Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10989 Cloverhurst Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10989 Cloverhurst Way have a pool?
No, 10989 Cloverhurst Way does not have a pool.
Does 10989 Cloverhurst Way have accessible units?
No, 10989 Cloverhurst Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10989 Cloverhurst Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 10989 Cloverhurst Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10989 Cloverhurst Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 10989 Cloverhurst Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Scripps Landing
9970 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Gables Point Loma
3801 Marquette Pl
San Diego, CA 92106
Spire San Diego
1475 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Westbrook Apartments
7134 Schilling Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Hamilton Terrace
4149 Hamilton St
San Diego, CA 92104
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
The Overlook at Bernardo Heights
15909 Avenida Venusto
San Diego, CA 92128
Village Glen Apartments
3454 Ruffin Road
San Diego, CA 92123
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University