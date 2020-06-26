Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
10941 Matinal Cir
Last updated June 27 2019 at 2:10 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10941 Matinal Cir
10941 Matinal Circle
·
No Longer Available
Location
10941 Matinal Circle, San Diego, CA 92127
Rancho Bernardo
Amenities
parking
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10941 Matinal Cir have any available units?
10941 Matinal Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10941 Matinal Cir have?
Some of 10941 Matinal Cir's amenities include parking, pool, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10941 Matinal Cir currently offering any rent specials?
10941 Matinal Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10941 Matinal Cir pet-friendly?
No, 10941 Matinal Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 10941 Matinal Cir offer parking?
Yes, 10941 Matinal Cir offers parking.
Does 10941 Matinal Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10941 Matinal Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10941 Matinal Cir have a pool?
Yes, 10941 Matinal Cir has a pool.
Does 10941 Matinal Cir have accessible units?
No, 10941 Matinal Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 10941 Matinal Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 10941 Matinal Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
