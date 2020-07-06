All apartments in San Diego
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

10939 Bali Lane

10939 Bali Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10939 Bali Lane, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/db547f2083 ---- 2095.00 Dogs ok Cats OK Pets Ok (Breed Restrictions Apply) No Yes Spacious and clean! Dual paned windows, ceramic tile flooring, bright & sunny kitchen, huge back yard, and the list goes on!! Close to freeways, schools, and shopping!!! Get ready to fall in love with this home. Priced to rent quickly so call before this one rents! (jg) (**If no showtimes are available, don&rsquo;t worry! Go ahead and submit your info and our automated system will let you know when showtimes become available). Also, please be sure to click on the 'Apply Now' button to see all of our requirements and how we work! Noble Real Estate Services www.NobleProperties.info 1371 Presioca St. Spring Valley CA 91977 2395.00 Leasing Showings@nobleproperties.info (619)575-6200 Ext. 204 2019/8/8 Carpeted Floors Extra Storage Garage Stove Washer And Dryer Connections

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

