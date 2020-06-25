All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:24 AM

10930 Red Rock Drive

10930 Red Rock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10930 Red Rock Drive, San Diego, CA 92131
Scripps Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single Story House in Scripps Ranch - - Hardwood Floors
- Granite
- Trash Paid
- 2 Car Garage
- Central Heat/A/C
- Frig Included
- Gardener Included

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE2071337)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10930 Red Rock Drive have any available units?
10930 Red Rock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10930 Red Rock Drive have?
Some of 10930 Red Rock Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10930 Red Rock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10930 Red Rock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10930 Red Rock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10930 Red Rock Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10930 Red Rock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10930 Red Rock Drive offers parking.
Does 10930 Red Rock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10930 Red Rock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10930 Red Rock Drive have a pool?
No, 10930 Red Rock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10930 Red Rock Drive have accessible units?
No, 10930 Red Rock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10930 Red Rock Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10930 Red Rock Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
