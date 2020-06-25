All apartments in San Diego
10930 Creekbridge Place

10930 Creekbridge Place · No Longer Available
Location

10930 Creekbridge Place, San Diego, CA 92128
Sabre Springs

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
10930 Creekbridge Place Available 05/08/19 SABRE SPRINGS 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse! Poway School District. AVAILABLE 05/08/2019. - FEATURES: 10930 Creekbridge Place, San Diego CA 92128. Rental amount is $2,500. This property is available 05/08/2019. Built in 1993. Beautiful end unit Townhouse in Sabre Springs in the Community of La Cresta. This 2- story attached home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1,425 square feet, and a 2-car attached garage. Nice large kitchen has nice warm wood cabinets, tile floors and white appliances. The large living room has a cozy fireplace, formal dining room, and a nicely landscaped small patio. Master has vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet with mirrored doors. Laundry hookups in the garage, gas or electric. This home is very light and bright. Award Winning Poway School District.

The community is called La Cresta and has a community pool and spa. Close to the 15 and 52 freeways, shopping, and transportation.

APPLIANCES: Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Microwave.

HEATING / AC: Central Forced Air Heating. Central Air Conditioning.

UTILITIES: Tenant is responsible for the following utilities: Gas, Electric, Phone, Cable, Internet, Water, Sewer. Owner Pays for: Trash.

PET POLICY: No Pets Allowed.

LEASE / DEPOSIT: Minimum one-year lease required. The security deposit is typically equal to one month's rent.

APPLICATION: Application fee is $35.00 per Adult.

TO VIEW: Please feel free to drive by the properties, however, do not disturb the occupants. All properties are shown by appointment only. Please call Michael Stone at 858-627-9321 to schedule an appointment to view the interior.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4873875)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10930 Creekbridge Place have any available units?
10930 Creekbridge Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10930 Creekbridge Place have?
Some of 10930 Creekbridge Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10930 Creekbridge Place currently offering any rent specials?
10930 Creekbridge Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10930 Creekbridge Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 10930 Creekbridge Place is pet friendly.
Does 10930 Creekbridge Place offer parking?
Yes, 10930 Creekbridge Place offers parking.
Does 10930 Creekbridge Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10930 Creekbridge Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10930 Creekbridge Place have a pool?
Yes, 10930 Creekbridge Place has a pool.
Does 10930 Creekbridge Place have accessible units?
No, 10930 Creekbridge Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10930 Creekbridge Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10930 Creekbridge Place has units with dishwashers.
