10930 Creekbridge Place Available 05/08/19 SABRE SPRINGS 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse! Poway School District. AVAILABLE 05/08/2019. - FEATURES: 10930 Creekbridge Place, San Diego CA 92128. Rental amount is $2,500. This property is available 05/08/2019. Built in 1993. Beautiful end unit Townhouse in Sabre Springs in the Community of La Cresta. This 2- story attached home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1,425 square feet, and a 2-car attached garage. Nice large kitchen has nice warm wood cabinets, tile floors and white appliances. The large living room has a cozy fireplace, formal dining room, and a nicely landscaped small patio. Master has vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet with mirrored doors. Laundry hookups in the garage, gas or electric. This home is very light and bright. Award Winning Poway School District.



The community is called La Cresta and has a community pool and spa. Close to the 15 and 52 freeways, shopping, and transportation.



APPLIANCES: Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Microwave.



HEATING / AC: Central Forced Air Heating. Central Air Conditioning.



UTILITIES: Tenant is responsible for the following utilities: Gas, Electric, Phone, Cable, Internet, Water, Sewer. Owner Pays for: Trash.



PET POLICY: No Pets Allowed.



LEASE / DEPOSIT: Minimum one-year lease required. The security deposit is typically equal to one month's rent.



APPLICATION: Application fee is $35.00 per Adult.



TO VIEW: Please feel free to drive by the properties, however, do not disturb the occupants. All properties are shown by appointment only. Please call Michael Stone at 858-627-9321 to schedule an appointment to view the interior.



