Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
10921 Sabre Hill Dr. #375
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:38 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10921 Sabre Hill Dr. #375
10921 Sabre Hill Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Sabre Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
10921 Sabre Hill Drive, San Diego, CA 92128
Sabre Springs
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 bedroom Condo - Do Not Disturb Residents
Available June 1
(RLNE4917609)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10921 Sabre Hill Dr. #375 have any available units?
10921 Sabre Hill Dr. #375 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10921 Sabre Hill Dr. #375 have?
Some of 10921 Sabre Hill Dr. #375's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10921 Sabre Hill Dr. #375 currently offering any rent specials?
10921 Sabre Hill Dr. #375 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10921 Sabre Hill Dr. #375 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10921 Sabre Hill Dr. #375 is pet friendly.
Does 10921 Sabre Hill Dr. #375 offer parking?
Yes, 10921 Sabre Hill Dr. #375 offers parking.
Does 10921 Sabre Hill Dr. #375 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10921 Sabre Hill Dr. #375 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10921 Sabre Hill Dr. #375 have a pool?
Yes, 10921 Sabre Hill Dr. #375 has a pool.
Does 10921 Sabre Hill Dr. #375 have accessible units?
No, 10921 Sabre Hill Dr. #375 does not have accessible units.
Does 10921 Sabre Hill Dr. #375 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10921 Sabre Hill Dr. #375 does not have units with dishwashers.
