San Diego, CA
/
10872 Sabre Hill Drive,
Last updated February 26 2020 at 7:55 AM
10872 Sabre Hill Drive,
10872 Sabre Hill Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
10872 Sabre Hill Drive, San Diego, CA 92128
Sabre Springs
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10872 Sabre Hill Drive, have any available units?
10872 Sabre Hill Drive, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10872 Sabre Hill Drive, have?
Some of 10872 Sabre Hill Drive,'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10872 Sabre Hill Drive, currently offering any rent specials?
10872 Sabre Hill Drive, isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10872 Sabre Hill Drive, pet-friendly?
No, 10872 Sabre Hill Drive, is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 10872 Sabre Hill Drive, offer parking?
No, 10872 Sabre Hill Drive, does not offer parking.
Does 10872 Sabre Hill Drive, have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10872 Sabre Hill Drive, offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10872 Sabre Hill Drive, have a pool?
Yes, 10872 Sabre Hill Drive, has a pool.
Does 10872 Sabre Hill Drive, have accessible units?
No, 10872 Sabre Hill Drive, does not have accessible units.
Does 10872 Sabre Hill Drive, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10872 Sabre Hill Drive, has units with dishwashers.
