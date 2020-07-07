All apartments in San Diego
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:16 PM

10848 Aderman

10848 Aderman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10848 Aderman Avenue, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
oven
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10848 Aderman have any available units?
10848 Aderman doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10848 Aderman have?
Some of 10848 Aderman's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10848 Aderman currently offering any rent specials?
10848 Aderman is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10848 Aderman pet-friendly?
No, 10848 Aderman is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10848 Aderman offer parking?
No, 10848 Aderman does not offer parking.
Does 10848 Aderman have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10848 Aderman offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10848 Aderman have a pool?
Yes, 10848 Aderman has a pool.
Does 10848 Aderman have accessible units?
No, 10848 Aderman does not have accessible units.
Does 10848 Aderman have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10848 Aderman has units with dishwashers.

