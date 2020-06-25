10840 Sabre Hill Dr. #221

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool hot tub

2Br-2Ba Single Story Condo; ground floor end unit in San Diego - Single Story ground floor unit at the Hilltop condos, located in San Diego. Property located within minutes to shopping, dining, hiking and freeway access.



This unit has carpet and tile flooring, the kitchen comes with a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. There is central air conditioning, forced heating and a gas fireplace to keep this unit at the perfect tempature.



Unit has a patio, washer and dryer in unit, 1 reserved parking space, HOA provides gardening service to complex. Community aminities:clubhouse/recreation room, laundry facility, gym, pool and spa.



Rental insurance required upon move in. Water, Trash and Sewer Paid. No Pets and No Smoking.



Month to Month



Please do not disturb current occupant.



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4848318)