10831 Carbet Pl

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse pool hot tub tennis court

Description:

Townhome located in Villa Martinique, spacious master bedroom overlooking large enclosed patio/yard area. Community offers pool and spa, tennis courts, club house and walking trialss responsible pool, clubhouse, tennis courts and walking trails. Centrally located, unit is close to Kearny Mesa business area, Tierrasanta shopping, restaurants and schools. Easy freeway access to 15 & 52. Pets welcome



Price:-

$1,650.00

Square Footage:

1225

Minimum Monthly

Income Required:

$ 4,125.00

Beds / Baths:

2/1

Deposit:

$1,600.00

Amenities:

Stove, Dishwasher, Dishwasher, Pool, Hook-Ups, Tennis Court, Patio / Balcony, Patio / Balcony, Water and Trash included, Pets ok

Availability:

2014-06-16

Pets:

No