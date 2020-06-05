10831 Carbet Pl

Amenities
Description:
Townhome located in Villa Martinique, spacious master bedroom overlooking large enclosed patio/yard area. Community offers pool and spa, tennis courts, club house and walking trialss responsible pool, clubhouse, tennis courts and walking trails. Centrally located, unit is close to Kearny Mesa business area, Tierrasanta shopping, restaurants and schools. Easy freeway access to 15 & 52. Pets welcome
Price:-
$1,650.00
Square Footage:
1225
Minimum Monthly
Income Required:
$ 4,125.00
Beds / Baths:
2/1
Deposit:
$1,600.00
Amenities:
Stove, Dishwasher, Dishwasher, Pool, Hook-Ups, Tennis Court, Patio / Balcony, Patio / Balcony, Water and Trash included, Pets ok
Availability:
2014-06-16
Pets:
No