San Diego, CA
10831 Carbet Pl
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

10831 Carbet Pl

10831 Carbet Place · No Longer Available
Location

10831 Carbet Place, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Description:
Townhome located in Villa Martinique, spacious master bedroom overlooking large enclosed patio/yard area. Community offers pool and spa, tennis courts, club house and walking trialss responsible pool, clubhouse, tennis courts and walking trails. Centrally located, unit is close to Kearny Mesa business area, Tierrasanta shopping, restaurants and schools. Easy freeway access to 15 & 52. Pets welcome

Price:-
$1,650.00
Square Footage:
1225
Minimum Monthly
Income Required:
$ 4,125.00
Beds / Baths:
2/1
Deposit:
$1,600.00
Amenities:
Stove, Dishwasher, Dishwasher, Pool, Hook-Ups, Tennis Court, Patio / Balcony, Patio / Balcony, Water and Trash included, Pets ok
Availability:
2014-06-16
Pets:
No

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10831 Carbet Pl have any available units?
10831 Carbet Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10831 Carbet Pl have?
Some of 10831 Carbet Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10831 Carbet Pl currently offering any rent specials?
10831 Carbet Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10831 Carbet Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 10831 Carbet Pl is pet friendly.
Does 10831 Carbet Pl offer parking?
No, 10831 Carbet Pl does not offer parking.
Does 10831 Carbet Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10831 Carbet Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10831 Carbet Pl have a pool?
Yes, 10831 Carbet Pl has a pool.
Does 10831 Carbet Pl have accessible units?
No, 10831 Carbet Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 10831 Carbet Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10831 Carbet Pl has units with dishwashers.
