10819 Matinal Circle
Last updated October 27 2019 at 3:10 AM

10819 Matinal Circle

10819 Matinal Circle · No Longer Available
10819 Matinal Circle, San Diego, CA 92127
Rancho Bernardo

dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Welcome Home! Beautiful Rancho Bernardo townhome located in the highly desirable Westwood Community. Light, Bright & Open. Featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, 1622 sqft. Fireplace, A/C and attached 2 car garage. New Carpet & Paint. Enjoy the private backyard with greenbelt views. Lease includes Westwood Club access featuring pool, spa, tennis courts, Mini golf, gym and much more. Award winning Poway Unified School District. Walk to shopping and school. Centrally located with quick freeway access.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Does 10819 Matinal Circle have any available units?
10819 Matinal Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10819 Matinal Circle have?
Some of 10819 Matinal Circle's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10819 Matinal Circle currently offering any rent specials?
10819 Matinal Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10819 Matinal Circle pet-friendly?
No, 10819 Matinal Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10819 Matinal Circle offer parking?
Yes, 10819 Matinal Circle offers parking.
Does 10819 Matinal Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10819 Matinal Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10819 Matinal Circle have a pool?
Yes, 10819 Matinal Circle has a pool.
Does 10819 Matinal Circle have accessible units?
No, 10819 Matinal Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 10819 Matinal Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10819 Matinal Circle has units with dishwashers.

