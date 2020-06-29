10819 Matinal Circle

Amenities

Welcome Home! Beautiful Rancho Bernardo townhome located in the highly desirable Westwood Community. Light, Bright & Open. Featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, 1622 sqft. Fireplace, A/C and attached 2 car garage. New Carpet & Paint. Enjoy the private backyard with greenbelt views. Lease includes Westwood Club access featuring pool, spa, tennis courts, Mini golf, gym and much more. Award winning Poway Unified School District. Walk to shopping and school. Centrally located with quick freeway access.