10818 Pacific Canyon Way

Amenities

$3,900/mo



KEY FEATURES

Fully Furnished - just move in.

Corporate rentals welcome.

Near to Qualcomm and San Diego Tech center.

Internet Prepaid.

Water Prepaid.

Wifi.

Minigolf in backyard.

Pool Table.

Canyon View.

Fully remodelled.

Sq Footage: 1902 sqft.

Bedrooms: 4 Bedroom

Bathrooms: 2.5 Baths

Parking: 3 Garage

Lease Duration: Month-to-Month available

Short Term corporate rental welcome.

Deposit: $3,500

Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed

Laundry: In Unit

Floor: Two level

Property Type: Single Family House



DESCRIPTION



SORRENTO VALLEY - $3900 rent/mo and $3500 security deposit.

This fully furnished 1902 square foot single family home has 4 bedrooms, and 2.5 bathrooms, 3-car garage, fenced backyard, panoramic canyon view in the backyard. Located in Sorrento Valley. This house features washer and dryer, dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, microwave, hardwood floors and carpet. Available November 12, 2017, for appointment contact John McCarthy at 858-309-2719



RENTAL FEATURES

Living room

Dining room

Master bath

Family room

Breakfast nook

Office

Fenced yard

Lawn

Garden

Mingolf Backyard

Sprinkler system

Heat: forced air

Central A/C

Double pane / Storm windows

Cable-ready

Tile floor

High / Vaulted ceiling

Garage - Attached

Toaster

Cutlery / Silverware

Dishes / Plates / Cups / Mugs

Coffee maker

Bathroom Towels

42 Television



LEASE TERMS

Month to month available. Short or long term available. No pets allowed. Renters insurance required.