All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 10818 Pacific Canyon Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
10818 Pacific Canyon Way
Last updated May 13 2019 at 8:53 AM

10818 Pacific Canyon Way

10818 Pacific Canyon Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10818 Pacific Canyon Way, San Diego, CA 92121
Sorrento Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
$3,900/mo

KEY FEATURES
Fully Furnished - just move in.
Corporate rentals welcome.
Near to Qualcomm and San Diego Tech center.
Internet Prepaid.
Water Prepaid.
Wifi.
Minigolf in backyard.
Pool Table.
Canyon View.
Fully remodelled.
Sq Footage: 1902 sqft.
Bedrooms: 4 Bedroom
Bathrooms: 2.5 Baths
Parking: 3 Garage
Lease Duration: Month-to-Month available
Short Term corporate rental welcome.
Deposit: $3,500
Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed
Laundry: In Unit
Floor: Two level
Property Type: Single Family House

DESCRIPTION

SORRENTO VALLEY - $3900 rent/mo and $3500 security deposit.
This fully furnished 1902 square foot single family home has 4 bedrooms, and 2.5 bathrooms, 3-car garage, fenced backyard, panoramic canyon view in the backyard. Located in Sorrento Valley. This house features washer and dryer, dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, microwave, hardwood floors and carpet. Available November 12, 2017, for appointment contact John McCarthy at 858-309-2719

RENTAL FEATURES
Internet connection pre-paid
Wifi
Water prepaid
Fully Furnished
Living room
Dining room
Master bath
Family room
Breakfast nook
Office
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Microwave
Garbage disposal
Balcony, Deck, or Patio
Fenced yard
Lawn
Garden
Mingolf Backyard
Fully Furnished
Sprinkler system
Heat: forced air
Central A/C
Double pane / Storm windows
Cable-ready
Hardwood floor
Tile floor
Fireplace
High / Vaulted ceiling
Garage - Attached
Toaster
Cutlery / Silverware
Dishes / Plates / Cups / Mugs
Coffee maker
Bathroom Towels
42 Television

LEASE TERMS
Month to month available. Short or long term available. No pets allowed. Renters insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10818 Pacific Canyon Way have any available units?
10818 Pacific Canyon Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10818 Pacific Canyon Way have?
Some of 10818 Pacific Canyon Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10818 Pacific Canyon Way currently offering any rent specials?
10818 Pacific Canyon Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10818 Pacific Canyon Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 10818 Pacific Canyon Way is pet friendly.
Does 10818 Pacific Canyon Way offer parking?
Yes, 10818 Pacific Canyon Way does offer parking.
Does 10818 Pacific Canyon Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10818 Pacific Canyon Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10818 Pacific Canyon Way have a pool?
No, 10818 Pacific Canyon Way does not have a pool.
Does 10818 Pacific Canyon Way have accessible units?
No, 10818 Pacific Canyon Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10818 Pacific Canyon Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10818 Pacific Canyon Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Florida Place
3440 Florida St
San Diego, CA 92104
Aspen Park
3505 Reynard Way
San Diego, CA 92103
Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln
San Diego, CA 92128
Westbrook Apartments
7134 Schilling Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive
San Diego, CA 92109
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct
San Diego, CA 92119
The Ridge at San Diego
4665 Home Ave
San Diego, CA 92105
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University