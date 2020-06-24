All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 24 2019 at 9:23 AM

10813 Caminito Arcada

10813 Caminito Arcada · No Longer Available
Location

10813 Caminito Arcada, San Diego, CA 92131
Miramar Ranch North

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Scripps Ranch - Aspire/Encore Community - Two Story - A/C - - Aspire-Encore Community
- 2 Car Garage
- Tile Floors Downstairs
- Central A/C
- Close to Shopping, Restaurants, Freeway Access
- New Carpet
- Current tenant is willing to sell Frig & W/D to new tenant

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE3452210)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10813 Caminito Arcada have any available units?
10813 Caminito Arcada doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 10813 Caminito Arcada currently offering any rent specials?
10813 Caminito Arcada is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10813 Caminito Arcada pet-friendly?
No, 10813 Caminito Arcada is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10813 Caminito Arcada offer parking?
Yes, 10813 Caminito Arcada offers parking.
Does 10813 Caminito Arcada have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10813 Caminito Arcada does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10813 Caminito Arcada have a pool?
No, 10813 Caminito Arcada does not have a pool.
Does 10813 Caminito Arcada have accessible units?
No, 10813 Caminito Arcada does not have accessible units.
Does 10813 Caminito Arcada have units with dishwashers?
No, 10813 Caminito Arcada does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10813 Caminito Arcada have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10813 Caminito Arcada has units with air conditioning.
