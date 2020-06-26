Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1080 Park
Last updated August 27 2019
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1080 Park
1080 Park Blvd
No Longer Available
Location
1080 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA 92101
East Village
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1080 Park have any available units?
1080 Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1080 Park have?
Some of 1080 Park's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1080 Park currently offering any rent specials?
1080 Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1080 Park pet-friendly?
No, 1080 Park is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 1080 Park offer parking?
No, 1080 Park does not offer parking.
Does 1080 Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1080 Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1080 Park have a pool?
No, 1080 Park does not have a pool.
Does 1080 Park have accessible units?
No, 1080 Park does not have accessible units.
Does 1080 Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1080 Park has units with dishwashers.
