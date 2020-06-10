10797 SAN DIEGO MISSION ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool tennis court volleyball court

FANTASTIC REMODELED TOP FLOOR UNIT WITH NO ONE ABOVE*GREAT COMPLEX WITH POOL, TENNIS, CLUBHOUSE, GYM AND VOLLEYBALL*LOCATED IN QUIET AREA OF COMPLEX WITH GARDEN VIEWS*CLOSE TO TROLLEY, SDSU, SHOPS WITH EASY FREEWAY ACCESS*