Last updated May 27 2020 at 5:24 AM

10797 SAN DIEGO MISSION ROAD

10797 San Diego Mission Road · No Longer Available
Location

10797 San Diego Mission Road, San Diego, CA 92108
Grantville

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
FANTASTIC REMODELED TOP FLOOR UNIT WITH NO ONE ABOVE*GREAT COMPLEX WITH POOL, TENNIS, CLUBHOUSE, GYM AND VOLLEYBALL*LOCATED IN QUIET AREA OF COMPLEX WITH GARDEN VIEWS*CLOSE TO TROLLEY, SDSU, SHOPS WITH EASY FREEWAY ACCESS*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10797 SAN DIEGO MISSION ROAD have any available units?
10797 SAN DIEGO MISSION ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10797 SAN DIEGO MISSION ROAD have?
Some of 10797 SAN DIEGO MISSION ROAD's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10797 SAN DIEGO MISSION ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
10797 SAN DIEGO MISSION ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10797 SAN DIEGO MISSION ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 10797 SAN DIEGO MISSION ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10797 SAN DIEGO MISSION ROAD offer parking?
No, 10797 SAN DIEGO MISSION ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 10797 SAN DIEGO MISSION ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10797 SAN DIEGO MISSION ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10797 SAN DIEGO MISSION ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 10797 SAN DIEGO MISSION ROAD has a pool.
Does 10797 SAN DIEGO MISSION ROAD have accessible units?
No, 10797 SAN DIEGO MISSION ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 10797 SAN DIEGO MISSION ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10797 SAN DIEGO MISSION ROAD has units with dishwashers.
