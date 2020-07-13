Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 10722 Sabre Hill Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
10722 Sabre Hill Dr
Last updated February 5 2020 at 1:08 PM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10722 Sabre Hill Dr
10722 Sabre Hill Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Sabre Springs
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
10722 Sabre Hill Drive, San Diego, CA 92128
Sabre Springs
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10722 Sabre Hill Dr have any available units?
10722 Sabre Hill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10722 Sabre Hill Dr have?
Some of 10722 Sabre Hill Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10722 Sabre Hill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10722 Sabre Hill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10722 Sabre Hill Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10722 Sabre Hill Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 10722 Sabre Hill Dr offer parking?
No, 10722 Sabre Hill Dr does not offer parking.
Does 10722 Sabre Hill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10722 Sabre Hill Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10722 Sabre Hill Dr have a pool?
Yes, 10722 Sabre Hill Dr has a pool.
Does 10722 Sabre Hill Dr have accessible units?
No, 10722 Sabre Hill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10722 Sabre Hill Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10722 Sabre Hill Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Prado Apartment Homes
6304 Rancho Mission Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
The Merian
601 11th Avenue
San Diego, CA 92101
Cleveland House
4201 Cleveland Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Scripps Terrace Apartments
10952 Scripps Ranch Blvd
San Diego, CA 92131
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120
Terraza La Jolla
5165 Luigi Terrace
San Diego, CA 92122
Park 12 -- The Collection
100 Park Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University