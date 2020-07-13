All apartments in San Diego
10722 Sabre Hill Dr

10722 Sabre Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10722 Sabre Hill Drive, San Diego, CA 92128
Sabre Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10722 Sabre Hill Dr have any available units?
10722 Sabre Hill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10722 Sabre Hill Dr have?
Some of 10722 Sabre Hill Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10722 Sabre Hill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10722 Sabre Hill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10722 Sabre Hill Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10722 Sabre Hill Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10722 Sabre Hill Dr offer parking?
No, 10722 Sabre Hill Dr does not offer parking.
Does 10722 Sabre Hill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10722 Sabre Hill Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10722 Sabre Hill Dr have a pool?
Yes, 10722 Sabre Hill Dr has a pool.
Does 10722 Sabre Hill Dr have accessible units?
No, 10722 Sabre Hill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10722 Sabre Hill Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10722 Sabre Hill Dr has units with dishwashers.
