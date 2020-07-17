All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 10722 Cariuto Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
10722 Cariuto Ct
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

10722 Cariuto Ct

10722 Cariuto Court · (619) 655-3924
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Tierrasanta
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10722 Cariuto Court, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10722 Cariuto Ct · Avail. now

$2,400

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1020 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Tierrasanta 2bed 1.5 bath Beautiful One-Story Patio Home in Lush Lanscaped Park Community - Rarely on the market single level 2BR/1.5BA on an end lot on the inner circle. Hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace in the living room. Spacious bright kitchen and dining area opens to private enclosed patio. Two car covered carport and room for a third car. Neighborhood amenities include private pool, spa, tennis courts, and children's park plus lush green belts for walking / jogging. Very close to shopping, schools and more. Small pet okay on approval.

Professionally managed by Keys Certified Property Management, Inc

Please contact us at FindaHome@Keys4SD.com for more information or to schedule a viewing.

Apply NOW at www.Keys4SD.com

(RLNE5869717)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10722 Cariuto Ct have any available units?
10722 Cariuto Ct has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10722 Cariuto Ct have?
Some of 10722 Cariuto Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10722 Cariuto Ct currently offering any rent specials?
10722 Cariuto Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10722 Cariuto Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 10722 Cariuto Ct is pet friendly.
Does 10722 Cariuto Ct offer parking?
Yes, 10722 Cariuto Ct offers parking.
Does 10722 Cariuto Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10722 Cariuto Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10722 Cariuto Ct have a pool?
Yes, 10722 Cariuto Ct has a pool.
Does 10722 Cariuto Ct have accessible units?
No, 10722 Cariuto Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 10722 Cariuto Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10722 Cariuto Ct has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 10722 Cariuto Ct?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gables Point Loma
3801 Marquette Pl
San Diego, CA 92106
Westbrook Apartments
7134 Schilling Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Chateau Vue Apartments
2920 Clairemont Dr #14
San Diego, CA 92117
Aquatera Apartment Homes
5777 Mission Center Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Park 12 II
100 Park Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Escondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
East VillageNorth ParkRancho Penasquitos
Rancho BernardoMission Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity