10722 Cariuto Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse parking pool hot tub tennis court

Tierrasanta 2bed 1.5 bath Beautiful One-Story Patio Home in Lush Lanscaped Park Community - Rarely on the market single level 2BR/1.5BA on an end lot on the inner circle. Hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace in the living room. Spacious bright kitchen and dining area opens to private enclosed patio. Two car covered carport and room for a third car. Neighborhood amenities include private pool, spa, tennis courts, and children's park plus lush green belts for walking / jogging. Very close to shopping, schools and more. Small pet okay on approval.



Professionally managed by Keys Certified Property Management, Inc



Please contact us at FindaHome@Keys4SD.com for more information or to schedule a viewing.



Apply NOW at www.Keys4SD.com



(RLNE5869717)