Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
10716 Sabre Hill
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10716 Sabre Hill
10716 Sabre Hill Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
10716 Sabre Hill Drive, San Diego, CA 92128
Sabre Springs
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10716 Sabre Hill have any available units?
10716 Sabre Hill doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10716 Sabre Hill have?
Some of 10716 Sabre Hill's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10716 Sabre Hill currently offering any rent specials?
10716 Sabre Hill isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10716 Sabre Hill pet-friendly?
No, 10716 Sabre Hill is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 10716 Sabre Hill offer parking?
Yes, 10716 Sabre Hill does offer parking.
Does 10716 Sabre Hill have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10716 Sabre Hill offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10716 Sabre Hill have a pool?
Yes, 10716 Sabre Hill has a pool.
Does 10716 Sabre Hill have accessible units?
No, 10716 Sabre Hill does not have accessible units.
Does 10716 Sabre Hill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10716 Sabre Hill has units with dishwashers.
