Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:04 AM

10667 Golden Willow

10667 Golden Willow Trail · (318) 595-0517
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10667 Golden Willow Trail, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 154 · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1648 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
Carmel Valley Highlands Village beautiful 3 beds, 2.5 baths home (1648 sf) completely ready to move in. Bright, modern, spacious, hardwood floors quiet three upstairs bedrooms and an extra office area. Full size upstairs laundry area, central heating & A/C w/ outdoor front patio space. Open kitchen w/granite countertops & stainless steel appliances creating an inviting space for home-cooked meals & entertaining. Attached spacious two-car garage. The beautiful community recreation center, guest suites, fitness rooms, swimming pool, barbeque area. Walking distance to award-winning schools. Fast Commute. Easy access to HWY 56, I-5, and I-805.

Open House: 06/13/20(Saturday) 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10667 Golden Willow have any available units?
10667 Golden Willow has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10667 Golden Willow have?
Some of 10667 Golden Willow's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10667 Golden Willow currently offering any rent specials?
10667 Golden Willow isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10667 Golden Willow pet-friendly?
Yes, 10667 Golden Willow is pet friendly.
Does 10667 Golden Willow offer parking?
Yes, 10667 Golden Willow does offer parking.
Does 10667 Golden Willow have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10667 Golden Willow offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10667 Golden Willow have a pool?
Yes, 10667 Golden Willow has a pool.
Does 10667 Golden Willow have accessible units?
No, 10667 Golden Willow does not have accessible units.
Does 10667 Golden Willow have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10667 Golden Willow has units with dishwashers.
