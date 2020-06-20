10667 Golden Willow

Amenities
Carmel Valley Highlands Village beautiful 3 beds, 2.5 baths home (1648 sf) completely ready to move in. Bright, modern, spacious, hardwood floors quiet three upstairs bedrooms and an extra office area. Full size upstairs laundry area, central heating & A/C w/ outdoor front patio space. Open kitchen w/granite countertops & stainless steel appliances creating an inviting space for home-cooked meals & entertaining. Attached spacious two-car garage. The beautiful community recreation center, guest suites, fitness rooms, swimming pool, barbeque area. Walking distance to award-winning schools. Fast Commute. Easy access to HWY 56, I-5, and I-805.
Open House: 06/13/20(Saturday) 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM